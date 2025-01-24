Reflections Holidays just launched Wilderluxe, a premium addition of destination experiences, to complement its existing portfolio located on Crown reserves in some of the most picturesque coastal and inland areas of New South Wales.

Created to meet the growing demand of travellers seeking outdoor escapes that blend adventure and indulgence, Wilderluxe will introduce five new luxury retreats over the next two years, in the state’s most stunning natural locations.

The first Wilderluxe destination will open in April 2024 at Lake Keepit, located between Tamworth and Gunnedah in the heart of Big Sky Country, NSW.

This project was supported with a NSW Government Regional Tourism Activation Fund grant.

Coastal destinations

Secondary destinations to open over the coming two years include Lennox Head, Eden, Brunswick Heads and Lake Glenbawn.

These choices are meant to encourage travellers to head to both coast and country pockets across regional NSW.

Each Wilderluxe destination has been chosen for its breathtaking beauty and unique regional appeal.

The design of each location is unique to its destination, to authentically harmonise with its surrounding environment.

Guests will be enticed to disconnect from everyday life and reconnect with nature, all while enjoying the creature comforts set to become synonymous with the Wilderluxe brand.

Untamed yet luxurious

Reflections Holidays chief executive Nick Baker said of this new venture: “Wilderluxe represents a transformative step for Reflections Holidays as we respond to the evolving preferences of today’s travellers. Our core business has never been stronger, but we’ve identified a growing market seeking elevated, luxurious ways to experience Australia’s unique off-the-beaten-track bush to beach destinations.”

Baker added that Wilderluxe combines the untamed beauty of NSW’s most extraordinary locations with an elevated level of sophistication and comfort for the discerning traveller.

Chief marketing officer and architect of the Wilderluxe brand Peter Chapman likewise remarked: “We’re excited by the prospect of both domestic and international guests being moved by these breathtaking properties, each with its own individual character. Wilderluxe offers more than a getaway; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the natural world in a way that is both inspiring and indulgent. At an industry level, we’re creating fresh, barefoot luxury experiences that we know are in high demand, all within an easy one-hour flight from Sydney.”