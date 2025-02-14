Regal Hotels International leverages its extensive hotel network to launch the exclusive Long-stay Accommodation Programme for Hospital Authority (HA) staff.

In response to the increasing demand for public healthcare services, the HA has been proactively recruiting both locally and non-locally trained healthcare professionals.

Recognising the accommodation needs of these healthcare professionals, this initiative aims to provide additional accommodation options for HA employees, demonstrating Regal Hotels’ support for healthcare workers and gratitude for their contributions to public health.

Regal Hotels International vice-chair and managing director Poman Lo stated: “This long-stay accommodation programme for HA reflects our devotion to society and leaving a positive impact on the community. Having observed that the HA has prioritised the recruitment of healthcare personnel to address the rising demands in Hong Kong’s public healthcare system, we are committed to exploring solutions to meet societal needs. As one of the largest hotel groups in Hong Kong, we believe that we can provide healthcare practitioners with additional cost-effective accommodation options to cater their housing needs.”

What properties are part of the programme?

Regal Hotels’ Long-stay Accommodation Programme includes seven of its properties: Regal Airport Hotel, Regal Hongkong Hotel, Regal Oriental Hotel, Regal Riverside Hotel, Regala Skycity Hotel, iclub Sheung Wan Hotel and iclub Sheung Wan AMTD Hotel.

These hotels are strategically located throughout Hong Kong, featuring excellent transport networks that allow HA employees to save on commuting time.

By staying for a minimum of 30 consecutive nights, HA employees can enjoy discounted room rates, as well as services such as room cleaning, free Wi-Fi and self-service laundry facilities.

Regal Hotels hopes this programme will provide HA employees with comfortable and cost-effective lodging.