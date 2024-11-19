Luxury ocean cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises does its part to help the American Cancer Society with the launch of the Relay For Life at Sea.

The Relay for Life at Sea programme invites guests aboard Regent’s newest vessel, the Seven Seas Grandeur, to help support the ACS’s drive to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer, whilst encouraging individuals to prioritise preventative health measures.

According to Regent Seven Seas Cruises president Andrea DeMarco, herself a cancer survivor: “Cancer is a journey that touches so many of us, directly or indirectly, and I feel deeply fortunate to stand here today as both a survivor and an advocate of the incredible work of the ACS. The support I received from my family, friends, and our Regent family played an immeasurable role in my own recovery from breast cancer this past year and we are proud to partner with the ACS for Relay For Life At Sea. Utilising our wonderful cruising community, bringing together our valued guests and crew and channelling a spirit of solidarity, we will march towards a future free from cancer together.”

For better health

With Relay For Life at Sea, Regent’s guests are invited to walk as many laps as they can around Seven Seas Grandeur’s sports track, combining friendly competition with a shared mission of support and unity.

Representing an opportunity for luxury travellers to not only support ACS but also to bring the Regent community together around a cause that affects so many lives, guests on board can join Relay For Life at Sea with a donation of US$25 or more to the American Cancer Society.

Regent aims to sail toward a brighter, healthier future, filled with compassion, courage, and camaraderie, through Relay For Life at Sea and other efforts to support the ACS, such as the cruise line’s observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Throughout the month, the cruise line held Pink Out days on board their ships across the fleet with Pink Parties featuring special, pink-themed food and beverages.

Guests onboard any Seven Seas Grandeur sailing from 14 November 2024, onwards can take part in the programme by registering and donating through the official Relay For Life at Sea webpage.