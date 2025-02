The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is set to make waves with its inaugural Alaskan itineraries aboard the superyacht, Luminara. These highly anticipated voyages, running from May to September 2026, will offer 13 curated journeys, visiting 11 picturesque ports across Alaska and Canada.These voyages will blend popular destinations with hidden gems, allowing guests to experience the full spectrum of Alaska’s natural beauty. Highlights include the awe-inspiring Hubbard Glacier and Sawyer Glacier, and visits to renowned towns such as Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka. But the adventure doesn’t stop there. The itineraries also include more remote locales like the village of Klawock, the whale-watching haven of Icy Strait Point, and the untouched splendour of Wrangell. Other scenic stops feature the dramatic landscapes of Valdez, Petersburg, Haines, and Prince Rupert.Departures will take place from Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver, British Columbia, offering a variety of embarkation points for guests. Notable experiences include helicopter tours over Mahoney Falls, kayaking on Klawock Lake, and wildlife-focused activities such as whale watching at Icy Strait Point and eagle viewing at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve. Guests can also enjoy hands-on experiences like local seafood tastings and guided hikes in remote areas. Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, shared his excitement: “Our new Alaska itineraries offer a new and unparalleled way to explore the remarkable region by sea, combining access to secluded destinations and remote wonders with the comfort of ultra-luxury accommodations and personalized service. The intimate size of Luminara allows us to visit smaller, less-travelled ports, offering guests an immersive way to experience Alaska’s natural beauty and wildlife.”Luminara, the third yacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fleet, will commence service in July 2025, accommodating 452 guests. Its small-ship design enables the crew to navigate narrow passages and visit less-frequented locations, providing an intimate cruising experience. New features on board Luminara include expanded Residential Suites, updated pool areas, and new dining options, such as a Beach House by Michael Mina. These additions ensure guests enjoy top-tier luxury and comfort throughout their journey.With these extraordinary itineraries, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is set to offer guests an unforgettable exploration of Alaska’s stunning landscapes and wildlife, all while enjoying the height of luxury on board the magnificent Luminara.

