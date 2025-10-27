Riviera Travel Unleashes RIVA AI

In a bold move set to shake up the travel trade, Riviera Travel, the UK’s leading river cruise and tour operator, is proud to unveil RIVA AI, a revolutionary digital assistant built by travel agents, for travel agents. Seamlessly embedded within Riviera Explorer, RIVA AI meets agents exactly where they are, in the thick of busy days, juggling enquiries, chasing leads, and needing answers now. It’s built to cut through the noise, delivering instant, intelligent support when time is short and expectations are high, helping agents save precious hours - time they can turn into additional bookings and revenue.

RIVA AI is not just another tool, it’s transformational

Developed in close collaboration with the trade, RIVA AI delivers instant, 24/7 access to everything agents need to sell smarter, market faster, and support clients with confidence, reducing admin time, giving agents more opportunity to sell and earn. From itinerary details and destination insights to objection-handling tips, social media content, e-mails for clients and sales tools, RIVA AI is your always-on Riviera expert.

Vicky Billing, Director of Trade & Partnerships UK & Ireland, said: “RIVA AI marks a bold step forward in how we support our trade partners, and represents an industry first. We understand that agents are constantly juggling multiple priorities, and RIVA AI is designed to make selling simpler, smarter, and more efficient. It combines the power of Riviera’s dedicated trade team with intuitive technology, giving agents the tools and support they need for success. Built from direct feedback from our agent committee, RIVA delivers instant, intelligent assistance that empowers agents to sell with confidence. It’s a clear reflection of Riviera’s commitment to leading the way in trade innovation.”

Amanda Docherty, Head of UK Trade, added: “RIVA AI is a major leap forward in how we support our trade partners. It’s built by agents, made for agents, giving them instant access to Riviera’s knowledge and creativity, whether they’re crafting a social post, replying to a customer email, or handling a tricky objection. Imagine you are struggling for inspiration for your next Facebook post, just ask RIVA AI! And this is just version one; we’ve got big plans for 2026.”

With RIVA AI, Riviera isn’t just embracing innovation, it’s leading it. The assistant brings together training content, marketing materials, and product knowledge into one intuitive, chat-based experience, enabling agents to self-serve with confidence, speed, and an always-on approach to selling.

Trade reactions

Steve Cox, Director Premier Travel ‘The early news I’ve been given about RIVA is incredibly exciting, it sounds like a real game-changer for travel agents. I can’t wait to see what it can do once it launches.”

Zoe Edwards, Commercial Manager, Advantage “We’ve been given an early look at RIVA and it’s set to be a real gamechanger, a brilliant tool that will provide fantastic support for our members. Excited to see it roll out in full.”

Sharon Ingle, Retail Marketing Manager, Fred Olsen Travel “I’ve been given an early heads-up on RIVA and it sounds like its going to be transformational, a fantastic support for travel agents. I can’t wait to see it fully in action.”

Live from 12 November for UK agents, and launching in Ireland ahead of peaks, RIVA AI is more than a tool, it’s a transformational moment for the industry. It’s Riviera’s commitment to making