As Rosewood made its historic debut in Japan, the third installation of the brand’s cultural series celebrated the arrival of Rosewood Miyakojima with a multi-sensory evening of discovery

n 18th March 2025, Rosewood Hotel Group marked a significant evolution in luxury hospitality, having embarked on its much-anticipated journey into Japan with the debut of Rosewood Front Row Tokyo.

Following the success of the brand’s Global Cultural Series in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the event brought together an extraordinary fusion of culture, art, design, and gastronomy.

Distinguished guests, including Rinko Kikuchi (Actor) • Mariko Mori (Contemporary Artist) • Mika Ninagawa (Photographer/Director) • Junya Ishigami (Architect) • Yoichi Ochiai (Media Artist) • Sennosuke Kataoka (Kabuki Actor) • VERBAL (Musician) • YOON (Fashion Designer) • YASUHIRO MIHARA (Fashion Designer) and Piet Boon (Designer) gathered to immerse themselves in the world of Rosewood, creating an elegant atmosphere for a truly memorable evening.

As the third installment of Rosewood Front Row, the event embraced the theme Senses in Motion, bringing together the most innovative talents shaping the future of luxury experiences in Japan and beyond.

The evening featured a dinner from Chef Natsuko Shoji, the fine dining visionary behind Tokyo’s restaurant été, with a menu inspired by Rosewood Miyakojima, the brand’s recently opened debut property in Japan. This culinary journey was complemented by a performance from celebrated jazz artist and Rosewood’s resident musician at Café Carlyle, Reuben James, alongside immersive visual projections from renowned design agency HATO, known for their collaborations with the Serpentine and Somerset House.

The celebration continued with an exclusive afterparty, featuring a DJ set by Antonin Courant, and a curated beverage program by Norihiro Tacamizuma, creative director of twelv., Tokyo’s cult sake bar. From the flavours and aromas of the meal to the sounds of live music and stunning visual projections, every element was carefully curated to symbolize the fusion of senses. The event was co-curated by Hugo Belloy, Founder of Dreams and Dreams.

This multi-sensory approach embodied Rosewood’s A Sense of Place philosophy, offering guests an inspiring vision of the brand’s evolving approach to luxury experiences. The celebration also underscored Rosewood’s commitment to shaping the future of Japan’s hospitality landscape, with the recent opening of Rosewood Miyakojima.