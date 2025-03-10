As Rosewood Prepares to Make its Historic Debut in Japan, the Third Installation of the Brand’s Global Cultural Series Celebrates New Era with a Signature Evening of Extraordinary Discovery.

This March, Rosewood celebrates a transformative moment in luxury hospitality as the brand embarks on its highly anticipated journey into Japan with the launch of Rosewood Front Row Tokyo, hosted under the iconic Tokyo Tower.

As seen in previous editions in Hong Kong and Shanghai last year during Art Basel Hong Kong and Shanghai Art Week, Rosewood Front Row celebrates the convergence of excellence in culture, art, design, and gastronomy, offering guests access to ‘front row’ seats to experiences curated by exceptional talent during global events.

Rosewood Front Row Tokyo marks the third installment of the brand’s cultural series. The marquee event, themed Senses in Motion, celebrates the arrival of Rosewood Miyakojima—the brand’s debut property in Japan—while setting the stage for Rosewood’s future endeavors in the Japanese luxury landscape, guided by its A Sense of Place philosophy.

Advancing the series to new heights, Rosewood Front Row Tokyo brings together the most innovative talent in shaping the future of luxury experiences in Japan and around the world. The evening features Chef Natsuko Shoji, the fine dining visionary behind été; design agency HATO, known for their work with Serpentine and Somerset House, who will create immersive visual projections; and Rosewood’s own Reuben James, the musical virtuoso in-residence at Café Carlyle. The celebration continues with an afterparty featuring a DJ performance by Antonin Courant and a curated beverage program by prominent sake bar Twelv. Together, these elements create an unparalleled experience of culinary, visual, and musical moments that embody the spirit of Rosewood Front Row.

Rosewood Front Row Tokyo is a milestone that heralds three significant developments for Rosewood: the debut of its first Japanese property, a deepening commitment to one of luxury hospitality’s most discerning markets, and the continued evolution of the Rosewood Front Row series as a cultural force. As the brand enters Japan, it ushers in a new era, where genuine discovery, innovation, and cultural authenticity converge to define the future of luxury hospitality.

“Rosewood Front Row Tokyo is a celebration of Japan’s extraordinary legacy of craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural innovation,” says Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “This event marks the beginning of our journey in Japan, where we see tremendous opportunities to create meaningful connections with the country’s rich heritage and forward-thinking spirit. As we establish our presence in Miyakojima, we look forward to continuing our exploration of Japan’s diverse cultural landscape and bringing more unique experiences that authentically capture the essence of this remarkable destination.”