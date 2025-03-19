Rosewood Hotel Group recently received the prestigious Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification, including its key properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, an accredited GSTC certification body, applies to 47 properties across Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts, and Carlyle & Co.

GSTC chief executive Randy Durband said: “We extend our congratulations to Rosewood Hotel Group on achieving GSTC certification at a group-wide level, and particularly, twelve certified properties of their portfolio are among the first in their respective countries to receive GSTC-Accredited Certification, the highest level of assurance of credible validation of hotel sustainability claims.”

Durband also expressed hope that Rosewood Hotel Group’s achievement will serve as an inspiration for others to embrace and prioritise sustainability with rigorous and credible external verification.

Team effort

The GSTC certification is a result of efforts steered by Rosewood Impacts, the group’s roadmap for delivering positive impact on all its communities and our shared planet, which reflects the Group’s ambition to become a purpose-led organization.

This year, Rosewood Impacts will continue to empower Rosewood’s community and ecosystems towards a more sustainable future by launching a group-wide carbon-neutrality journey, welcoming five additional properties as Impact Trailblazers, and rolling out more business-with-purpose restaurants at select properties.

With GSTC certification, Rosewood Hotel Group solidifies its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality, ensuring its properties, including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Jeddah, meet the highest environmental and social standards.

Meeting stringent standards

The certification verified that the Group’s operational standards and guest experiences align with four key GSTC Criteria: effective sustainable management, social and economic benefits for local communities, preservation of cultural heritage, and environmental responsibility.

A key differentiator of the Group’s ethos is its commitment that sustainability and social impact initiatives are not mandates but core pillars, in which each property embraces every detail: from eco-conscious culinary creations and educational guest programming to sustainable design elements alongside those that celebrate local heritage and artistry, to partnerships that uplift local livelihoods.

Rosewood’s vice-president of impact and sustainability Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed was moved to remark: “We endeavour to create experiences that are exciting and meaningful, and elevated yet responsible. The GSTC certification is a welcome endorsement that we are affixing this enrichment lens on every part of our business, from hiring, supply chain, and partnerships to procurement, design and more.”