Rox Resort to open with 154 keys by November 2025 on Denmark’s Southern Coast

Rox Resort, a cinematic new destination redefining Nordic coastal luxury, will open its doors on 1 November 2025, in the harbor town of Køge—just 30 minutes from Copenhagen. Developed by Swedish hospitality group ESS, the 154-room resort is a design-forward, chef-driven property that merges Danish restraint with the mood and materiality of early 20th-century travel.

Located at the edge of Denmark’s windswept coastline, Rox is not simply a place to stay—it’s a place to arrive. Interiors are by Spik Studios, ESS Group’s in-house creative arm, known for experiential storytelling and emotionally resonant design. Their past work includes acclaimed properties such as Fýri Resort in Hemsedal, Jacy’z in Gothenburg, and Maryhill Estate in Skåne, which earned placement on the Best New Hotels by Travel + Leisure It List 2025.

At Rox, Spik Studios has layered mirrored surfaces, chalk-painted walls, and velvet tones with East-meets-West references: chinoiserie-lined firewood alcoves, rattan lighting, and burnished brass details. No two rooms are the same, but all echo a cinematic, transportive rhythm.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that is mysterious and intriguing, yet warm and welcoming,” say the designers at Spik Studios. “Rox is not overtly Nordic, nor overtly exotic—it’s a design palimpsest: soulful, grounded, and quietly complex.”