Rox Resort to open with 154 keys by November 2025 on Denmark’s Southern Coast

Rox Resort, a cinematic new destination redefining Nordic coastal luxury, will open its doors on 1 November 2025, in the harbor town of Køge—just 30 minutes from Copenhagen. Developed by Swedish hospitality group ESS, the 154-room resort is a design-forward, chef-driven property that merges Danish restraint with the mood and materiality of early 20th-century travel.
Located at the edge of Denmark’s windswept coastline, Rox is not simply a place to stay—it’s a place to arrive. Interiors are by Spik Studios, ESS Group’s in-house creative arm, known for experiential storytelling and emotionally resonant design. Their past work includes acclaimed properties such as Fýri Resort in Hemsedal, Jacy’z in Gothenburg, and Maryhill Estate in Skåne, which earned placement on the Best New Hotels by Travel + Leisure It List 2025.
At Rox, Spik Studios has layered mirrored surfaces, chalk-painted walls, and velvet tones with East-meets-West references: chinoiserie-lined firewood alcoves, rattan lighting, and burnished brass details. No two rooms are the same, but all echo a cinematic, transportive rhythm.
“We wanted to create an atmosphere that is mysterious and intriguing, yet warm and welcoming,” say the designers at Spik Studios. “Rox is not overtly Nordic, nor overtly exotic—it’s a design palimpsest: soulful, grounded, and quietly complex.”
Culinary concepts match the resort’s layered aesthetic. R.F. SMITH is home to The Dirty Sichuan, a bold new steakhouse concept where British fare meets the heat and nuance of Sichuan cuisine. The Dumpling Bar, a breezy, all-day poolside venue, celebrates the ritual of leisurely dining. Five bars are located across the resort, including the rooftop Pool Bar, Birdcage, Lobby Bar, outdoor terrace, and a hidden cocktail nook inside the Fire Room.
Wellness is central to the Rox experience. Guests will find three heated rooftop pools (one indoors), a full-service spa, and a high-performance fitness club. For recreation, the resort features two padel courts, golf simulators, a five-a-side football field, indoor games, and nine meeting rooms designed for creative collaboration.
“Rox is both cinematic and grounding,” says Jonas Stenberg, CEO of ESS Group. “We’ve created something original—something that feels intimate and intelligent at the same time. It’s a place for people who notice details, who are curious about design, and who want more from their travel experience.”
Rooted in design, Rox is also a gateway to Denmark’s natural and cultural wonders. Concierge-curated escapes include UNESCO-listed Stevns Klint, and the newly listed Borgring Vikingborg. Further excursions such as the Viking Ship Museum, the Forest Tower, Køge Mini Village, and local microbreweries, as well as Mercedes rentals and custom itineraries are available for guests looking to explore Denmark through a hyper-local lens.
Whether visiting for a long weekend or a hybrid work/play retreat, Rox Resort offers an immersive approach to travel—where storytelling, hospitality, and atmosphere come together in rhythm.