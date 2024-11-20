Royal Caribbean International announced a new 12-ship lineup of trips covering a variety of adventures across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Northeast for every type of family and vacationer to get away any time of year.

These new itineraries will go on sale today, 20th November, and tomorrow, 21st November.

Headlining the adventures are four to 12 nights of island-hopping to idyllic destinations, including the vacation brand’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and the newest addition to the Royal Beach Club Collection, Royal Beach Club Cozumel, opening in Mexico in 2026.

All aboard the best ships on the seas

The revolutionary Icon of the Seas from Miami and the next in the best-selling Icon Class, Star of the Seas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, will take centre stage with bold seven-night vacations to the eastern and western Caribbean.

There are even more tropical getaways in store on all-time favourites from Tampa; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Galveston, Texas, as well as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the soon-to-be-amplified Allure of the Seas, set for an epic transformation with an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill.

For adventures to picturesque spots from the Northeast, vacationers will also have the ultimate lineup from Cape Liberty, New Jersey; or Baltimore.

Fun in the sun

The range of sun-soaked destinations have experiences of all kinds, from adrenaline-pumping water slides at Thrill Waterpark and the first adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, on Royal Caribbean’s award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas to Labadee, Haiti, featuring five jaw-dropping shorelines and the world’s longest overwater zip line.

Vacationers also have the ultimate beach day in store with pools, swim-up bars and more at Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026.

Plus, more adventures await across the eastern, southern and western Caribbean at Nassau, The Bahamas; Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten, as well as up north at spots like Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada.