Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok is slated to present its newly refurbished and reimagined conference facilities at the Asia Pacific Incentives & Meetings Event (AIME) in Melbourne, Australia next month.

By doing so, the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside seeks to cement its position as a leading destination for major international meetings and events.

Delegates at AIME 2025 will be able to discover the hotel’s all-new meetings floor, which comprises 2,800 square meters of total floor space, all on the same level and overlooking the Chao Phraya, Bangkok’s River of Kings.

The impressive Royal Orchid Ballroom can host up to 1,150 guests for grand gala gatherings, including conferences, weddings, and award ceremonies, and a spectacular 22-meter-long LED screen will illuminate every occasion.

Alternatively, the Riverside Ballroom can cater for up to 320 delegates, or be divided into multiple smaller sections to meet the unique needs of each group, and 22 naturally-lit function rooms can host business meetings, briefings and breakouts for between 12 and 150 guests.

Groups can check-in quickly and easily at the private lobby area, and the hotel’s waterfront terraces provide a scenic backdrop for glamorous photo shoots, cocktail receptions and social celebrations.

On to the future

The launch of these exceptional new facilities in the heart of Bangkok will play a pivotal role in the future of Thailand’s MICE sector.

In a recent event staged in the Royal Orchid Ballroom, the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) revealed that the kingdom achieved a 43.5 percent increase in MICE travelers and a 41.3 percent jump in MICE revenue in 2024, as the sector’s contribution to Thailand’s GDP surged 68.3 percent.

With overall visitor arrivals to Thailand set to reach an all-time-high of 40 million in 2025, the country’s MICE sector is set to grow from strength to strength.

Heading down under

To be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre in Australia from 10th to 12th February, AIME is the Asia Pacific’s largest and longest running business events exhibition, bringing together the industry’s leading MICE suppliers with a global community of top travel buyers.

This year’s three-day expo is expected to be attended by more than 4,000 delegates, with an estimated 20,000 meetings set to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of business.

This makes it the ideal platform for Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok to connect with the region’s most respected meeting planners and reveal its world-class waterfront MICE facilities.