Rumari at Raffles Bali teams up with ESA for Two Masters, One Legacy

This inspired culinary collaboration features chefs Gaetan Biesuz and Aditya Muskita

Food & Drink
Indonesia

Two iconic Indonesian restaurants, Rumari and ESA, are teaming up for a unique culinary collaboration featuring the talents of Gaetan Biesuz and Aditya Muskita.

Two Masters, One Legacy will be held over two weekends: at Rumari at Raffles Bali on 13th and 14th June, then at ESA in Jakarta on the 5th and 6th of September.

This special culinary exchange is part of the ongoing Rumari and Friends series, first introduced in 2023, where the restaurant invites chefs from across the globe to share their own interpretations of diverse culinary traditions in Bali. 

These events embrace friendship and cultural exchange, blending varied influences to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. 

Each collaboration showcases the creativity and expertise of guest chefs while honouring distinctive regional flavours and techniques.

Celebrating two sides of Indonesia

This collaboration between Rumari and ESA reflects the evolving identity of Indonesian cuisine, bringing together two culinary perspectives: one rooted in Jakarta’s cosmopolitan spirit and the other shaped by Bali’s deep connection to nature and tradition. 

Jakarta and Bali have long been at the heart of Indonesia’s dynamic culinary landscape, each offering a distinct yet complementary food culture. 

Jakarta, a melting pot of influences, has seen a rise in contemporary gastronomy, with chefs reinterpreting the capital’s diverse street food and heritage dishes for a modern audience. 

Meanwhile, Bali has emerged as a global dining destination, where the island’s rich traditions and abundant produce inspire chefs to craft innovative menus that honour local flavours. 

Who’s in the kitchen?

Chef Gaetan Biesuz, culinary director at Rumari, brings over 25 years of global experience, harmonising time-honoured techniques with the bold, intricate flavours of Southeast Asia. 

His journey through luxury hotels and Michelin-starred kitchens in Europe, the U.S., and Asia has shaped his distinctive style, rooted in seasonality, sustainability, and locally sourced ingredients. 

Since joining Raffles Bali in 2021, his leadership has earned Rumari recognition among Tatler Dining Asia’s 100 Best Restaurants, Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Restaurants in Indonesia, and a place on the 50 Best Discovery list. 

Chef Aditya Muskita, on the other hand, draws from his experience at acclaimed restaurants such as Mozaic and Room4Dessert in Ubud, Daniel Boulud in Singapore, and Relæ in Copenhagen. 

He was also the head chef of Attarine, a pioneering force in Jakarta’s dining landscape. 

His vision for ESA is one of innovation, where local flavours are reimagined with contemporary techniques while staying true to the city’s cosmopolitan spirit. 

This culinary approach is complemented by the expertise of ESA co-founder Kevindra Prianto Soemantri whose deep understanding of Indonesia’s food history brings a narrative depth to the dining experience.

Thanks to their collaborative approach, ESA was recently included in Travel + Leisure’s list of the 25 Best Restaurants in Indonesia in its first year.

