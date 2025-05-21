Rumari at Raffles Bali teams up with ESA for Two Masters, One Legacy

Two iconic Indonesian restaurants, Rumari and ESA, are teaming up for a unique culinary collaboration featuring the talents of Gaetan Biesuz and Aditya Muskita. Two Masters, One Legacy will be held over two weekends: at Rumari at Raffles Bali on 13th and 14th June, then at ESA in Jakarta on the 5th and 6th of September. This special culinary exchange is part of the ongoing Rumari and Friends series, first introduced in 2023, where the restaurant invites chefs from across the globe to share their own interpretations of diverse culinary traditions in Bali. These events embrace friendship and cultural exchange, blending varied influences to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Each collaboration showcases the creativity and expertise of guest chefs while honouring distinctive regional flavours and techniques.

Celebrating two sides of Indonesia This collaboration between Rumari and ESA reflects the evolving identity of Indonesian cuisine, bringing together two culinary perspectives: one rooted in Jakarta’s cosmopolitan spirit and the other shaped by Bali’s deep connection to nature and tradition. Jakarta and Bali have long been at the heart of Indonesia’s dynamic culinary landscape, each offering a distinct yet complementary food culture. Jakarta, a melting pot of influences, has seen a rise in contemporary gastronomy, with chefs reinterpreting the capital’s diverse street food and heritage dishes for a modern audience. Meanwhile, Bali has emerged as a global dining destination, where the island’s rich traditions and abundant produce inspire chefs to craft innovative menus that honour local flavours.