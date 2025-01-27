Travel software and technology provider Sabre Corporation announced that it is adding content from Nok Air, one of Thailand’s prominent budget carriers, to its Global Distribution System (GDS).

By joining Sabre’s extensive travel marketplace, Nok Air will be able to enhance its visibility among travel agencies, corporate buyers, and travellers, driving bookings and revenue growth.

The addition of Nok Air’s content reinforces Sabre’s commitment to delivering an extensive range of low-cost carrier options, empowering its travel agency partners to craft the most compelling offers for their customers.

A key to expansion

According to Nok Air chief executive Witthiphum Jurangkool: “We’re thrilled to bring Nok Air’s extensive route network and service offerings to a wider audience through Sabre. By making our content available via Sabre’s GDS, we’re broadening our global and market segment reach and ensuring both leisure and corporate travellers have more ways to discover and book our flights.”

Sabre’s vice-president for agency sales and airline distribution in the Asia Pacific Brett Thorstad added: “This is the first time that Nok Air has offered its content through a GDS which is testament to the value Sabre’s global marketplace brings for our airline and agency partners. By adding Nok Air to our growing portfolio of budget carrier content, we’re expanding the range of options available through Sabre’s multi-source content platform and enabling the airline to connect with new audiences through our global travel marketplace.”

Since it first took off in 2004, Nok Air continues to operate an extensive network within Thailand and to key destinations in the region.

Additionally, Nok Air offers connecting flights through codeshare partnerships and fly-n-ferry services, providing travellers access to islands in Thailand that aren’t connected via air.

Sabre’s multi-source content platform enables travel agencies to intuitively compare, shop, book, and service all types of content, including traditional EDIFACT offers, New Distribution Capability (NDC), and low-cost carrier.