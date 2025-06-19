SAii Brand Moving Forward With Expansion Of ‘Informal Luxury’ Experience In Thailand And Beyond

S Hotels and Resorts is moving forward with an expansion and relaunching of the ‘informal luxury’ brand SAii, with the goal of it becoming one of Thailand’s top hospitality brands and boasting a portfolio of up to 50 properties in Thailand, Asia and Europe.

An official announcement of the relaunch is planned for the end of June.

The hospitality arm of Singha Estate PCL, S Hotels and Resorts currently owns 35 hotels globally. This includes SAii Laguna Phuket, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Koh Samui Villas and the iconic Santiburi Koh Samui in Thailand, SAii Lagoon Maldives, two resorts in Fiji and one in Mauritius under the Outrigger brand, and a number of properties throughout the United Kingdom - these being in regional centres like Manchester, Leicester, Edinburgh and Glasgow and predominantly under Accor’s Mercure brand, Ascott’s lyf brand and Holiday Inn.

Deriving from the Thai word for ‘sand’, SAii was unveiled in 2019 with SAii Lagoon Maldives, an idyllic island resort at CROSSROADS Maldives, Singha Estate’s ground-breaking integrated destination in the Indian Ocean. SAii Laguna Phuket and Saii Phi Phi Island Village followed shortly after, as did SAii Koh Samui Villas and Santiburi Koh Samui.

A flagship of the SAii brand, SAii Laguna Phuket underwent a complete renovation in 2023 and 2024 - at around US$20 million - to reposition the property in the entry level luxury segment or what S Hotels and Resorts affectionately refers to as the ‘informal luxury’ category. This refers to a luxury resort with a touch of lifestyle, an array of excellent facilities and fantastic service, and where guests can comfortably be as they want to be.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village was also renovated, as part of the lifting of the SAii portfolio to its informal luxury positioning.

The next destinations in Thailand on the horizon for SAii are Krabi and Bangkok, according to S Hotels and Resorts CEO Michael Marshall, as well as more locations in Phuket and Samui. Beyond Thailand, destinations in Southeast Asia, wider Asia and Europe are all in the plans.

“We are focusing on an asset-light strategy, and in hotel management agreements with other owners. We can only do that with a strong brand, and we’ve got a great track record now - great case studies showing how we’ve improved property performance under the SAii brand. There’s a big opportunity for us to grow our brand, and it’s a homegrown Thai brand.”

SAii’s expansion will be aided by its recent addition to the Global Hotel Alliance, which boasts 45 hotel brands and over 850 properties in 100 countries.

Fresh off its expansive renovation, SAii Laguna Phuket in March 2025 hosted the Essence of Luxury flagship event of the Serandipians and Takumians luxury travel community. Membership in this network of travel designers and luxury partners that curate bespoke experiences for discerning travellers signifies the highest standards of service, design and guest satisfaction. SAii Laguna Phuket and Santiburi Koh Samui are both Serandipians partner hotels, and SAii Laguna Phuket has signed on to host the luxury travel event for the next five years.

This fits perfectly with the resort’s push for the informal luxury market. Weddings is another sector it is eyeing, particularly the Indian weddings market, and also the family market.

SAii Laguna Phuket’s cluster general manager Bart Callens described the resort’s multi-million dollar remake as a ‘transformation’, saying: “We have a lot of returning guests who have been here for many years, and they love the ‘new’ resort.”

Nestled on beautiful Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket complex, SAii Laguna Phuket blends modern sophistication with island charm, offering guests bespoke services, opulent rooms and suites, eco-conscious elegance and the natural beauty of its superb location.

Dedicated to providing captivating guest experiences and heartfelt Thai hospitality with a mind to sustainability, wellness and seamless integration of technology, SAii Laguna Phuket welcomes leisure travellers, families and business guests alike.

The SAii experience is savoured right from first arrival, with a sensory lobby that combines soothing scents, natural light and meditative music. The resort’s three restaurants allow for a culinary journey of excellence, and world-class facilities cater to couples, families and FITs including a gorgeous swimming pool, watersports, kids' club and SAii Spa offering holistic treatments and signature therapies designed to rejuvenate body and mind.

State-of-the-art meeting rooms are ideal for a range of events and wedding set-ups are easily arranged on the beach or by the lagoon. A tropical-style outdoor shopping arcade is also located alongside the resort.