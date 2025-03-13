SAii Laguna Phuket welcomed over 150 luxury travel advisors for the annual Serandipians and Takumians event held from 3rd to 7th March.

The gathering revolved around the theme The Essence of Phuket and offered an opportunity for the exclusive community of travel designers and luxury hospitality brands to come together in the world’s most beautiful destinations.

The first such event to be held in Asia, the get-together was an invitation for the member agencies from around the globe to engage with regional partner suppliers in networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating excellence in the luxury travel sector.

Unfolding over three dynamic days of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings, the event provided an invaluable platform for participants to establish, cultivate, and reinforce key business relationships.

The Essence of Phuket exemplified Serandipians’ commitment to fostering global connections and excellence within the luxury travel industry.

By hosting this prestigious gathering, SAii Laguna Phuket continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for luxury travel, providing unparalleled service, breathtaking natural surroundings, and authentic local experiences.

Jam-packed with events

A highlight of the week was the Idolons award ceremony which recognised outstanding members of the Serandipians and Takumians communities for their contributions to the luxury travel industry.

In addition, the highly anticipated second edition of the Master Designers and Crafters conference featuring distinguished guest speakers focused on emerging trends and groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of luxury travel.

Beyond the formal sessions, an array of social events, including an elegant cocktail dinner and the renowned themed Serandiparty, created the perfect setting for relaxed, high-level networking, fostering meaningful connections in a more informal and engaging atmosphere.

Joining a global network

SAii Laguna Phuket has recently been inducted into the prestigious Serandipians Luxury Travel Network, reflecting the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences and reaffirms the global appeal of the hotel.

Indeed, just being part of this elite network known as Serandipians & Takumians by Traveller Made signifies the highest standards of service, design, and guest satisfaction through meticulously curated bespoke experiences for the discerning global traveller.

SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Phi Phi Island Village cluster general manager Bart Callens remarked: “We are honoured to be an official venue for Serandipians’ event, The Essence of Phuket, this year. This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with luxury travellers worldwide. We are delighted to welcome industry leaders to our resort and offer them a true taste of Thai hospitality in our idyllic beachfront setting.”

For his part, Traveller Made founder and CEO Quentin Desurmont expressed gratitude for the support extended by SAii Laguna Phuket’s management.

Desurmont said: “We are thrilled to return in March 2026 for a second edition. It is never easy to change the location of an established event, and we are delighted with the interest our communities have shown in Phuket, Panama, and Sardinia, the new homes of our three Essence events.”