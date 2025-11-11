SAii Phi Phi Island Village unveils its revitalised Astro Moments experience

SAii Phi Phi Island Village unveils a refreshed take on its Astro Moments experience that is aligned with SAii Hotels & Resorts repositioning as a wellness lifestyle brand.

Now enhanced with expert-led stargazing sessions and a newly launched Zodiac-to-Experience Guide, the programme invites guests to reconnect with the cosmos in one of Thailand’s most breathtaking island settings.

Once a month, on Saturday evenings during the third week, guests gather on the resort’s secluded stretch of white-sand beach for a guided stargazing session led by experts from the BCIS Planetarium in Phuket, offering insights into constellations, planets and celestial phenomena.

Clear skies year-round, especially from November to April, combined with the resort’s remote location, far from city lights, ensure minimal light pollution and ideal conditions for stargazing.

Stargazing sessions are complimentary for resort guests, while the Starry Picnic by the Beach experience is available at an additional charge.

Upcoming stargazing dates include 22nd November, 20th December, 24th January, 28th February, 21st March, and 25th April.

Bart Callens, cluster general manager for SAii Phi Phi Island Village and SAii Laguna Phuket described the resort as a cherished haven for nature lovers which continues to create experiences that resonate deeply, inviting guests to reconnect with themselves and the natural world, one starry night at a time.

Callens said: “Whether one is drawn to the science of astronomy or the spirit of astrology, the stars offer the perfect guide.”

Gazing up at skies full of stars

Using a telescope, guests are encouraged to look up in curiosity as the night sky comes alive.

As twilight deepens, participants may opt for the Starry Picnic by the Beach, a curated basket of shareable bites and celestial-themed cocktails and mocktails, enjoyed beneath a canopy of stars.

Designed for couples, the romantic escape with a gourmet hamper features Asian-inspired delicacies such as tortilla wraps with wok-minced chicken and chilli basil, and herb-infused pork neck, paired with a bottle of sparkling wine.

Complementing the celestial journey is the resort’s new Zodiac-to-Experience Guide, a personalised programme inviting guests to explore activities aligned with the spirit of their star sign.

Aries, drawn to movement and adventure, may find joy in kayaking, paddleboarding or snorkelling vibrant reefs.

Cancer, intuitive and nurturing, is encouraged to wander nature trails and discover the Marine Discovery Centre.

Capricorns, ever disciplined, can focus on fitness, indulge in sea-view SAii spa rituals and retreat to the calm of villa life.