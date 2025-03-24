S Hotels and Resorts PCL’s sustainable lifestyle resort brand SAii announced that SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Lagoon Maldives have received the prestigious Sustainable Event Standards GOLD certification from the Event Industry Council (EIC.)

The two resorts are the first and only venues in Thailand and the Maldives to receive the GOLD Certifications.

This recognition spotlights SAii’s leadership in the green MICE sector, following strategic investments in upgrading both resorts’ event facilities in recent years.

At the same time, the Green Globe certifications awarded for three consecutive years to SAii properties in Thailand and two consecutive years in the Maldives underscore the brand’s commitment to sustainable lifestyle hospitality, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

S Hotels and Resorts chief executive Michael Marshall remarked: “At SAii, we have integrated sustainable practices into every facet of our operations and customer experience. The recognition from the EIC and the Green Globe team, combined with our guests’ positive feedback, serves as a powerful motivator for us to continue our sustainability development agenda into the future, along with providing our guests with top quality hospitality services.”

The gold standard for MICE venues in Thailand

The first venue in Thailand to achieve GOLD certification from the EIC, SAii Laguna Phuket is an outdoor event complex offering sustainable meeting solutions that are aligned with TCEB’s Thailand MICE Venue Standards.

All events held at its 1,900-sqm ocean-facing MICE centre, which comprises the Similan Ballroom, nine breakout rooms, a VIP room with the latest AV technology, and three outdoor arenas, are free from single-use plastics thanks to such initiatives as reusable decorations and a ban on plastic straws.

In addition to installing recycling bins and offering green transport options, the team makes it easier for event organisers to measure and minimise their environmental impact by calculating the carbon footprint of their event using advanced technology.

Nestled between the lagoon and the ocean, SAii Laguna Phuket is deeply connected to its natural surroundings.

To protect this pristine environment from plastic pollution, the team collaborates with Seeds of Change, a community organization dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness in Phuket, to make eco beach bags.

Handmade by community heroes, the unique bags are crafted from upcycled materials from last year’s renovations, demonstrating resilience, creativity and SAii’s commitment to empowering local communities.

Guests will find these thoughtful bags in every guest room, ready to accompany them on their island adventures.

In addition, SAii Spa invites guests to experience Thai therapies like herbal compress treatments, using locally made products that celebrate the island’s rich heritage and natural bounty.

For local immersion, the delegates can join community-supporting group activities ranging from cooking classes using local produce to beach clean-ups.

In another green move, SAii Laguna Phuket has rolled out the new Sustainable Sleep concept which introduced eco-friendly King Koil mattresses made from allergen-proof and moisture-repellent fabric in all renovated guest rooms.

Guests can savour global gastronomy at diverse restaurants, where sustainability takes centre stage with healthy dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients and fresh produce from the on-site organic garden.

Adventure awaits with non-motorised water sports, including kayaks, hobby cats, stand-up paddleboards and a waterslide—offering endless fun with zero carbon footprint.



The first in the Maldives

The first venue in the Maldives to achieve GOLD certification from the EIC, SAii Lagoon Maldives is part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the archipelago’s first and only multi-island leisure destination boasting a cutting-edge Maldives Discovery Centre that hosts interactive exhibition on local history and culture.

Marine Discovery Centre is also home to marine biologists who run conservation projects such as coral propagation that are part of corporate retreat programmes at SAii Lagoon Maldives.

The resort’s Event Hall, a dedicated 326-sqm MICE venue, supports over 400 delegates with state-of-the-art technology and professional services.

Here, event planners can organise environmental and social activities, from setting up beachfront boardrooms to crafting ecological experiences, all of them aligned with Hilton Worldwide’s “Meet with Purpose” concept.

In addition to helping MICE groups reduce waste, the concept incorporates interactive cooking and dining experiences that are healthy, sustainable and fun.

By using locally sourced produce and ingredients from the organic garden and the surrounding Maldivian seas, this approach promotes healthy eating with a focus on organic agriculture, while providing a delicious and memorable dining experience.

When organising events, SAii Lagoon Maldives aims to minimise the use of polystyrene, eliminate paperwork by utilising electronic documents and harness renewable energy from solar panels.

The resort also restricts power use during rehearsals, employs energy-efficient equipment such as LED displays and has eliminated single-use and disposable plastic products.