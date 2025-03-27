The SAKA Museum at AYANA Bali is thrilled to announce the launch of three captivating new exhibitions, offering an immersive journey into the heart of Balinese culture. Set to open in early April, after the sacred Nyepi holiday—Bali’s Day of Silence—these exhibitions provide a rare opportunity to experience the island’s rich cultural traditions, its profound relationship with nature, and the deep spirituality that shapes its way of life. The new exhibits include:

Kasanga: Nyepi Exhibition;

Subak: The Ancient Order of Bali;

Heritage Gallery: The Five Elements (Panca Maha Bhuta)

These new additions complement the museum’s already popular exhibitions; Sasi Wimba Haneng Gata Poem, Palelintangan: Balinese Astrology and Ogoh-ogoh: Walking Among Giants, creating a holistic experience of Bali’s rich cultural tapestry. Together, they provide a captivating journey into the island’s rich traditions, beliefs, and spiritual philosophy, with a particular focus on Tri Hita Karana—the Balinese principle of harmony and balance between God, nature, and humanity. The exhibitions also celebrate the works of recognized Balinese artists, highlighting their artistic contributions and the vibrant creativity that defines Bali’s cultural identity.

A Journey into Bali’s Cultural Heritage

The three exhibitions are thoughtfully designed to weave together the diverse aspects of Balinese life. Heritage Gallery: The Five Elements explores the ancient spiritual teachings of the island’s five core elements, while Subak: The Ancient Order of Bali delves into Bali’s unique agricultural system and its UNESCO-listed water temple network. The Kasanga: Nyepi Exhibition offers visitors an immersive experience of the island’s most revered day of silence, showcasing numerous artworks related to the different stages of the Nyepi celebrations. “Through these exhibitions, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of the role these practices play in daily Balinese life—how they guide spiritual observances, the rhythms of the island, and the collective consciousness of the Balinese people,” said Marlowe Bandem, Executive Advisor of SAKA Museum.

The SAKA Museum first opened its doors last year to the public and quickly became a beloved cultural destination, earning praise for its original exhibits that provide visitors with a vivid insight into Bali’s artistic and spiritual heritage. The newly launched exhibitions complement the already popular exhibits, which have been highly rated by visitors on platforms such as TripAdvisor and Google reviews. These exhibits continue to draw attention for their ability to immerse guests in Bali’s captivating culture.

A Cultural Hub for All

Beyond its exhibitions, the SAKA Museum is committed to becoming a vibrant cultural platform, connecting locals and international visitors to Bali’s heritage. To foster a deeper understanding of the island’s traditions, the museum offers complimentary educational visits to schools, university students, researchers, and anyone with an educational purpose.

“We want SAKA Museum to be a place of connection, where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate and learn about Bali’s traditions,” said Dr Judith Bosnak, Director of SAKA Museum. “By collaborating with local schools, we’re helping ensure that future generations of Balinese are not only educated about their heritage but also inspired to carry it forward.”