SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Airline released its On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 1st Quarter of 2025. OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time and is a good measure of the ability of the airline to meet its commitment of punctuality to its customers.

In the 1st Quarter 2025 (January, February and March), SalamAir operated 3,156 flights and carried 748,269 passengers. Through this period, SalamAir completed 78% of its flights on-time which is a 10% decrease compared to the airline’s Q4 2024 result. While March OTP was 92%, significantly above the global OTP benchmark of 85%, January and February flights were impacted by weather and diversions that reduced the overall OTP score.

“We began to share our OTP results in Q3 of 2024 and the feedback was very positive,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, SalamAir’s CEO. “We committed to transparency about our airline and the OTP results are part of that commitment. Our performance in Jan and February were not at our normal high standards and we apologise to our customers for any delay they experienced. While weather and related aircraft diversions impacted us, the result is felt by our customers. In March we returned to our high standards of OTP. As promised, we shall share our OTP results every quarter via media release and on our website salamair.com.”

OTP calculations include all delays – including weather – and is an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart. SalamAir will release OTP results to the public every quarter. With the intention to give customers greater knowledge as they make travel decisions.