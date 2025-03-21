Sabre Corporation announced that SalamAir, Oman’s fastest-growing low-cost carrier, has extended its multi-year partnership with Sabre’s Radixx solutions to support its continued growth and operational efficiency. This renewal will see SalamAir continue using Radixx Res for its reservation system and Radixx Insight for reporting, further reflecting the airline’s confidence in Sabre’s Radixx solutions.

This long-term agreement provides stability and positions SalamAir for continued growth and success in an increasingly competitive airline industry.

“This renewal is an important step in our partnership with SalamAir,” said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President of Airline Sales at Sabre. “As SalamAir continues to grow in the region, we look forward to supporting their journey with the tailored solutions Radixx offers. This extended collaboration reflects SalamAir’s trust in our ability to provide reliable, scalable technology that aligns with their operational needs and strategic goals, including the transition to Offers and Orders. We are proud to be part of their growth and success.”

SalamAir, known for offering affordable fares without compromising on service quality, has quickly become an important player in the aviation industry. With both domestic and international flights, the airline makes air travel more accessible to a wide range of customers. SalamAir’s focus on efficiency, customer satisfaction, and network expansion has fueled its rapid growth and positioned it as a preferred choice for budget-conscious travelers across Oman and beyond.

“We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Sabre and their Radixx solutions,” said Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir. “The Radixx reservation system (Radixx Res) and data and insights platform (Radixx Insight) have been instrumental in supporting our growth, helping us innovate and deliver a seamless travel experience to our customers. This renewal reaffirms our confidence in Sabre’s solutions and their ability to adapt to our evolving needs as we expand our fleet, network, and market presence.”

Through this renewed partnership, Sabre reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions designed to help airlines enhance their customer offering, improve operational efficiency, and support sustainable growth.