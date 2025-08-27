Sarawak Tourism Board puts its best foot forward at CelebrASIA 2025

The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) announced its participation for the first time ever at CelebrASIA 2025.

The popular consumer show returns for its second year from 5th to 7th September at Battersea Power Station, London.

Following the tremendous success of the inaugural event in 2024, which drew over 154,000 attendees across three days, CelebrASIA has established itself as a flagship event in the UK for cultural exchange and tourism promotion.

Supported by embassies and community groups, the festival showcases ten Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, with Sarawak taking an important role in this year’s programme.

Set to return even bigger in 2025, the three-day event will once again transform one of London’s most iconic venues into a vibrant celebration of Southeast Asian food, culture, and community.

This year there will be an expanded programme including a new riverside Feasting Tent, a curated artisan market of over 30 Southeast Asian brands, and interactive arts and craft sessions for all ages.

According to STB chief executive Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor: “The UK is important for us. CelebrASIA offers an exceptional opportunity to engage directly with UK-based travellers, trade professionals, and the wider community. We are proud to present the diverse cultural expressions and indigenous craftsmanship of Sarawak, and to reinforce its position as one of Malaysia’s most compelling and authentic destinations.”

Bringing the best of Malaysia to London

As part of Malaysia’s national presence, Sarawak will play a prominent role, showcasing its unique traditions, creative industries, and authentic visitor experiences through a range of engaging activities.

Indeed, Sarawak’s participation reflects its continued commitment to cultural diplomacy and destination marketing, connecting with a key international market and inviting UK travellers to explore its living traditions, biodiversity, and heritage.

That said, the STB will be partnering with Tourism Malaysia to showcase the country’s appeal as a leading and diverse travel destination.

During CelebrASIA 2025, STB will spotlight Sarawak’s rich eco-tourism, vibrant cultural heritage, and immersive travel experiences.

The Sarawak Craft Council will also have a booth, showcasing and selling traditional Sarawak crafts, including intricate beadwork and handwoven basketry.

Enhancing the visitor experience further, Sarawak Tourism Board will be offering two hands-on craft workshops, offering festival-goers the opportunity to explore and participate in traditional Sarawakian art forms.

Both hour-long workshops will take place in the Turbine Halls, Level 1, and are priced at £35 per person.

As attendance is limited to 20 participants, places must be booked in advance via the event organiser’s website.

In addition to the workshops, a six-member performance troupe from the Sarawak Arts Council will present a captivating programme of traditional dance performances on the festival’s outdoor stage.

These live cultural showcases will run from Friday afternoon through to Sunday evening, offering audiences a vibrant glimpse into Sarawak’s rich artistic heritage.