In a strategic move to expand its footprint in Rajasthan’s hospitality sector, Sarovar Hotels, in partnership with Exemplary Hotels Pvt. Ltd., announces the launch of Sarovar Portico, Ajmer. The hotel brings modern hospitality to the historic city, catering to a growing demand for premium accommodation among both business and leisure travelers.

Sarovar Portico features 88 well-appointed rooms and suites across four categories – Superior, Premium, Jr. Suite, and Suite. The hotel is designed to offer guests a soothing retreat with modern amenities and thoughtfully curated spaces. Guests can indulge in diverse culinary experiences at Flavours, the all-day dining restaurant, unwind in the rooftop swimming pool, or stay active at the fitness center. The hotel also boasts state-of-the-art banqueting and conferencing facilities that can host up to 500 guests, making it an ideal venue for business meetings, social gatherings, and grand weddings.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay K. Bakaya, Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Director, Louvre Hotels India, said: “Ajmer is an important addition to our growing portfolio, reinforcing Sarovar Hotels’ expansion strategy in high-potential markets. The city’s strong tourism and business appeal make it an ideal destination for our brand. With Sarovar Portico, we aim to offer a well-rounded hospitality experience that caters to both corporate and leisure travelers. This launch is part of our commitment to strengthening our presence in key locations across India and delivering quality accommodation that meets evolving traveler expectations.”

Manoj Mittal, Director, Exemplary Hotels added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sarovar Hotels to introduce Sarovar Portico in Ajmer. This partnership reflects our shared vision of providing guests with a memorable stay that blends tradition with contemporary hospitality. With its exceptional facilities, strategic location, and the warmth of Sarovar’s service, we are confident that the hotel will establish itself as a preferred choice for travelers in the region.”