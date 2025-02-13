Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) officially inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility for French aviation manufacturer Satys at Dubai South.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South executive chairman HE Khalifa Al Zaffin; MBRAH CEO Tahnoon Saif; Satys Group CEO Christophe Cador, as well as other senior officials.

The new facility will provide finishing and painting services for business aviation jets and commercial aircraft, including the Airbus A321 and Boeing 737.

The state-of-the-art hangar, is scheduled to be operational by Q2 2025.

Saif said of the new facility: “The opening of Saty’s facility is an added-value to the services our partners provide at MBR Aerospace Hub and reflects our commitment to attracting leading global companies to the hub. At Dubai South, our mandate is to position Dubai as a global aviation leader, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We are dedicated to supporting companies in establishing their presence and benefit from our integrated ecosystem.”

Cador added: “We are excited to open our new hangar at Dubai South, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to deliver faster, high-quality services for both VIP and commercial aircrafts. Dubai’s strategic location is key to our growth in the Middle East and Asia, and we’re proud to be a trailblazer in bringing innovative aircraft painting solutions to the region.”

Two stalwarts working in tandem

Founded in 1986 in Blagnac, France, under the name STTS, Satys operates in 12 countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with a total of 50 sites worldwide.

The group is renowned for its expertise in aircraft painting, sealing, and manufacturing interiors for both the aerospace and rail sectors.

With a global workforce of over 2,500 employees, Satys continues to lead the industry, boasting numerous certifications and maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and operational excellence.

MBRAH, on the other hand, offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers, training and education campuses.

It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the Emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.