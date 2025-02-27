Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector reached a historic milestone in 2024, with over 128 million passengers traveling through the country’s airports, marking a 15% increase from 2023 and a 25% surge compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

International travel witnessed the highest growth, with 69 million passengers on global routes compared to 59 million domestic travelers. The country’s major airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah handled 82% of the total air traffic.

According to OAG, a British global travel data provider, the Jeddah-Riyadh route recorded the world’s largest increase in capacity among domestic routes, while the Cairo-Jeddah route ranked as the world’s second busiest international flight path.

The total number of flights across the kingdom surged by 11% to 905,000, with domestic routes accounting for 474,000 flights and international routes at 431,000. Saudi Arabia also expanded its air connectivity by 16%, linking to over 170 global destinations.

The report also highlighted a significant increase in air cargo, which rose 34% to surpass 1.2 million tonnes, primarily handled by the three largest airports: King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh), King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah), and King Fahd International Airport (Dammam).

During the Hajj season, Saudi airports recorded a notable influx of 1.5 million pilgrims, accounting for 40% of international arrivals during this period. With Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans to transform the country into a global aviation hub, the latest air traffic figures underscore the kingdom’s rapid expansion and growing influence in global travel.