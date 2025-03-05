Saudi Arabia has launched ‘Ramadan Lights,’ a tourism campaign aimed at attracting international visitors during the holy month. The initiative, introduced by Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,’ is part of its ongoing global promotion under ‘This Land is Calling’ and highlights the country’s Ramadan experience across key destinations.

The campaign aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader tourism strategy, which aims to increase visitor numbers to 100 million annually by 2030. As part of this effort, the country has intensified its focus on key markets, including India, where growing demand for religious, leisure, and business travel has positioned it as a priority for Saudi tourism.

Ramadan tourism across key destinations

Saudi Arabia is marketing Ramadan as a peak travel period, offering visitors a range of cultural, religious, and leisure experiences across Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, and the Saudi Red Sea. The campaign promotes Saudi Arabia as a destination where Ramadan traditions are deeply embedded in daily life, from historic mosques and cultural sites to bustling souks and Ramadan bazaars.

In Riyadh, the capital’s Souk Al Zal is a central hub for traditional shopping, incense, and textiles, while Ramadan events such as Ghabga offer entertainment and cultural experiences. In Jeddah, visitors can explore Al Balad’s heritage district, visit Al Falah Square Bazaar, or experience the city’s diverse food offerings in Ramadan tents.

For a quieter setting, AlUla offers a Ramadan experience that combines cultural heritage with natural landscapes. Visitors can explore Bukhoor Road, known for its traditional shopping and coffee houses, or take part in Ramadan events at Al-Manishiyah Square. Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Sea region promotes a mix of beachfront tourism, water sports, and outdoor leisure, catering to travelers looking for a combination of relaxation and Ramadan observance.

Expanding access for international visitors

To support the increase in Ramadan tourism, Saudi Arabia has expanded flight connectivity and streamlined visa processes. The country now has over 330 direct flights from India, operated by SAUDIA, FlyNas, Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, and SpiceJet. Indigo recently launched a daily service between Bengaluru and Jeddah, further enhancing accessibility.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced eVisas and visa-on-arrival options for Indian travelers holding valid U.S., U.K., or Schengen visas with proof of prior entry. Additionally, Indian visitors can apply for a 96-hour Stopover Visa, valid for up to three months in advance, through Saudia Airline and FlyNas. The presence of VFS Tasheer offices in Indian cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore is also facilitating smoother visa processing.

Strengthening Saudi’s Ramadan tourism market

Saudi Arabia’s focus on Ramadan tourism is part of a larger effort to diversify its tourism sector beyond religious travel and establish itself as a global tourism hub. By highlighting the cultural and heritage aspects of Ramadan, the campaign aims to attract a wider range of visitors seeking both religious and experiential travel.

With ‘Ramadan Lights,’ Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a key destination for Ramadan travelers, offering a combination of heritage, modern hospitality, and immersive cultural experiences to boost international tourism during one of the most significant seasons in the Islamic calendar.