Saudi Arabia is pushing forward in luxury rail travel with the unveiling of the Dream of the Desert Train, a five-star rail experience that is set to redefine high-end tourism in the Middle East. Developed by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) in collaboration with Italian hospitality company Arsenale, the train is designed to offer an ultra-luxurious, immersive journey through the Kingdom’s breathtaking landscapes.

The project follows an agreement signed in 2024 between SAR and Arsenale, positioning Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global luxury rail market. The 14-car train will feature 34 exquisitely designed suites, providing an intimate and exclusive experience for travelers.

The introduction of the Dream of the Desert Train is a strategic move aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an ambitious initiative aimed at diversifying the nation’s economy and positioning it as a world-class travel destination.

SAR CEO Bashar bin Khalid AlMalik has reiterated the importance of integrating global investment, transport innovation, and luxury tourism experiences to support Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic growth. He described the train as a model for how private and public sectors can collaborate to create transformative tourism projects.

A Luxury Destination on Rails

SAR has emphasized that the Dream of the Desert Train is more than just a mode of transportation—it is a five-star destination in itself. Designed by architect Aline Asmar d’Amman and her studio, Culture in Architecture, the train blends Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage with modern sophistication.

The interiors are inspired by the vast desert landscapes and traditional Saudi design elements, creating a space that is both luxurious and deeply rooted in local identity. The train’s design incorporates earthy color palettes, intricate detailing, and high-end materials, ensuring that every aspect of the journey reflects elegance and authenticity.

A Route Through History and Culture

The Dream of the Desert Train will operate along SAR’s Northern Railway, departing from Riyadh and passing through some of Saudi Arabia’s most historically and visually striking regions. The experience is being enhanced through a partnership with the Ministry of Culture, which will introduce curated cultural programming for passengers.

Travelers will have the opportunity to engage with Saudi Arabia’s rich history, art, and cuisine during their journey. Onboard experiences will include historical storytelling, live entertainment, and gourmet dining that highlights the Kingdom’s culinary traditions. These elements aim to transform rail travel into an immersive cultural journey, offering travelers more than just a scenic ride.

Competing with the World’s Top Luxury Trains

Saudi Arabia is now entering the elite club of countries offering luxury train travel, placing itself alongside some of the most renowned rail experiences in the world. The Dream of the Desert Train is set to compete with legendary high-end train journeys, such as the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe, the Belmond Andean Explorer in Peru, and the Maharajas’ Express in India.

With its blend of exclusivity, culture, and cutting-edge design, Saudi Arabia aims to attract high-net-worth travelers and set a new standard for luxury tourism in the Middle East.

Future Expansion and Industry Impact

While the train will initially operate along SAR’s Northern Railway, there is growing speculation about potential expansions. Industry experts suggest that future routes could extend to key destinations such as AlUla and Diriyah, integrating the train with Saudi Arabia’s growing luxury hospitality sector.

SAR has also hinted at the possibility of cross-border luxury rail routes, potentially connecting the Kingdom with other GCC countries and introducing a regional network of high-end train travel. Ongoing discussions with global investors and tourism stakeholders will determine how the project evolves in the coming years.