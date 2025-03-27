The report detailed 147 violations issued against airlines and individual travellers who failed to comply with aviation laws, executive regulations, and directives set by the authority.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) imposed fines totaling SR3.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 for violations of civil aviation regulations, according to a report released by the authority’s violations committee. As informed by a news report in the Saudi Gazette.

The report detailed 147 violations issued against airlines and individual travelers who failed to comply with aviation laws, executive regulations, and directives set by the authority.

Two airlines were fined a total of SR15,000 for failing to implement the Advance Passenger Information System and violating competition guidelines. Another 63 violations were issued for airlines that did not properly verify passengers’ travel documents or failed to adhere to their assigned time slots, resulting in fines exceeding SR1 million.

The most significant penalties came from 61 violations related to passenger rights protection laws, leading to fines of over SR2.7 million. Additionally, 21 individual travelers were fined a total of SR12,400 for violating in-flight safety regulations and engaging in disruptive behavior on board.

The aviation authority said the penalties reflect its commitment to transparency and regulatory oversight, as well as efforts to enhance passenger experience and improve air transport services in Saudi Arabia.