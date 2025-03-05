On the first day of ITB Berlin 2025, Saudi captivated audiences with a powerful presence, welcoming visitors to Saudi Land, its dynamic exhibition stand. Building on record-breaking tourism growth and unrivalled investment in the sector, Saudi is reinforcing its position as the Heart of Arabia and a premier global tourism destination.

The Saudi delegation is strengthening trade partnerships, showcasing the Heart of Arabia’s diverse tourism offerings as a welcoming destination for women and families, a leader in the sports tourism sector, with pristine coastlines for sun and sea holidays, showcasing its commitment to shaping the future of travel.

Returning for the third consecutive year, Saudi brings to ITB Berlin a significant delegation with 47 partners, led by Fahad Hamidaddin, the STA CEO, and key representatives of its fast-growing tourism ecosystem across destination management companies such as Abercrombie & Kent, DISCOVER SAUDI, and Zahid Travel Group; leading hospitality brands like Fairmont, Raffles, and Rotana; and major airlines, including Riyadh Air, Saudia, and flynas.

Saudi Land – Saudi’s stand at ITB Berlin – opened with a vibrant celebration showcasing the Heart of Arabia’s diverse offerings. Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA, led the celebration, highlighting Saudi’s commitment to welcoming families, women, youth, and sports fans with authentic and diverse experiences. As a must-visit destination with significant growth on the horizon, Saudi presents exciting business opportunities, driven by major sports events that can be packaged with unparalleled sun and sea experiences. Visitors to Saudi Land experienced immersive virtual reality journeys through breathtaking landscapes, while sampling authentic Saudi coffee and dates, and watching live performances of Saudi folklore dance and music.

Speaking at the official opening of Saudi Land, Fahd Hamidaddin, Saudi Tourism Authority CEO said: “At ITB Berlin, we are thrilled to share Saudi’s incredible journey as the fastest-growing tourism destination, a success made possible by our valued partners and travelers. Their trust and enthusiasm have opened up new business opportunities, making Saudi an unmissable market for all our partners.

Since 2018, we’ve had the pleasure of hosting over 100 major, international sporting events—and this is just the beginning. With the exciting return of Formula 1 and the debut of the WTA Finals in 2025, the AFC Asian Cup and Olympic Esports in 2027, and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, our growth story is far from over. We invite you to join us as we continue to transform Saudi into a premier destination for women and families, sports fans, and every type of traveler, offering unparalleled experiences and unforgettable memories.”

Experience the wonder of Saudi Land

The tourism and travel trade are invited to step into an immersive experience at Saudi Land, exploring interactive exhibits that showcase Saudi’s rich culture and heritage, from traditional performances and culinary delights to cutting-edge VR experiences of breathtaking sun and sea landscapes. Discover the vast potential to partner with the Saudi Tourism Authority and craft exceptional experiences and packages for women, families, sports fans and travelers seeking unexpected adventures.

Within Saudi Land, the diverse tapestry of Saudi awaits:

The Ramadan Market – A spiritual space where visitors can explore the vibrant street markets of Jeddah’s coastal metropolis while gaining deeper insight into Saudi’s rich cultural and religious heritage, reflecting the Heart of Arabia.

– A spiritual space where visitors can explore the vibrant street markets of Jeddah’s coastal metropolis while gaining deeper insight into Saudi’s rich cultural and religious heritage, reflecting the Heart of Arabia. The Sports & Entertainment Zone – Visitors can experience the adrenaline rush of Formula 1 with a cutting-edge racing simulator, explore exclusive Saudi Pro League memorabilia, and preview major international sporting events hosted in Saudi.

– Visitors can experience the adrenaline rush of Formula 1 with a cutting-edge racing simulator, explore exclusive Saudi Pro League memorabilia, and preview major international sporting events hosted in Saudi. The Cultural & Heritage Pavilion – Saudi’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, artisanal crafts, and traditional performances take center stage, offering a glimpse into the nation’s deep-rooted history.

– Saudi’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, artisanal crafts, and traditional performances take center stage, offering a glimpse into the nation’s deep-rooted history. Authentic Culinary Experiences – Visitors can indulge in Saudi’s legendary hospitality with curated tastings of Saudi coffee and premium dates, both inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

– Visitors can indulge in Saudi’s legendary hospitality with curated tastings of Saudi coffee and premium dates, both inscribed on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Live Performances – Captivating Saudi music and folkloric dances brings Saudi Land to life, celebrating the country’s diverse cultural scene.

A diverse delegation of tourism partners has joined the Saudi Land at ITB Berlin this year, offering new travel packages and bookable experiences across destinations including AlUla, Diriyah, Red Sea Global, and NEOM. These partnerships and the development of new travel packages not only cater to the growing demand for unique experiences in Saudi but also underscore the growth opportunities within the Saudi’s tourism sector. By collaborating with global partners and creating attractive travel packages, Saudi is further solidifying its position as a leading tourism destination and a lucrative investment opportunity.