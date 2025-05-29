Saudi Tourism Launches Summer 2025 Program: ‘Colour Your Summer’

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Tourism Authority, launched the “Saudi Summer” program under the theme “Colour Your Summer” at a workshop event organized by the Saudi Tourism Authority. The event brought together over 120 partners from across the Saudi tourism ecosystem, including representatives from the public and private sectors. The workshop enhanced collaboration across the Saudi tourism ecosystem for the upcoming summer season, unifying efforts to achieve the program’s goals and maximizing its economic and tourism impact.

The Saudi Summer program runs from May to September 2025 and offers six distinct destinations from the moderate-climate coastal escapes of Jeddah and the Red Sea to the cool, scenic highlands of Taif, Al-Baha, and Aseer. Key event highlights include the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh from July to August, and the dynamic Jeddah and Aseer Seasons, packed with diverse activities and promotions.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Bringing together our partners each year through this workshop is a testament to our shared commitment to shaping the future of the Saudi tourism industry. This year, we are encouraged to see the private sector contributing over SAR 300 million in preparation for what promises to be an incredible 2025 summer season. With its rich culture and breathtaking diversity, Saudi’s destinations continue to inspire travelers from around the world while fueling a dynamic domestic tourism scene.”

He added: “The summer season is more than just a busy period; it is a chance for the tourism sector to reach new heights and deliver extraordinary results. It is an opportunity to embrace innovation, seize growth, and make a lasting impact. This year, we are aiming to welcome over 41 million visitors from 18 countries, as well as to achieve SAR 73 billion in overall tourism spending. These numbers reflect Saudi’s growing reputation as a world-class destination, offering unforgettable experiences all year long.”

Detailing the scale and collaborative efforts behind the Saudi Summer 2025 program, Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi is transforming the way the world views summer travel. In partnership with over 120 stakeholders, this summer will unveil more than 600 unique tourism products and experiences and over 250 special offers. From the pristine islands of Shebara and Umhat along the Saudi Red Sea, iconic new luxury resorts like St. Regis and Desert Rock, and five stunning new beaches in Jeddah, alongside the refreshing mountain retreats of Aseer, Taif, and Al-Baha with their unique charm and diverse activities – Saudi is transforming every visit into a vibrant highlight reel of summer.

“To ensure seamless travel, we are enhancing air connectivity with over one million additional airline seats to key summer destinations. And with the much-anticipated return of Aseer Season in an exciting new format, this summer promises to be unlike any other, a celebration of Saudi’s natural beauty, cultural richness, cool climate, and boundless ambition.”