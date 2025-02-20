Saudia has announced an expansion of its global flight network, adding more than 10 new destinations for 2025. This strategic growth, fueled by a 16% increase in international guest numbers last year, reflects the airline’s commitment to connecting the world and meeting increasing global travel demand. The new destinations offer a diverse range of options, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The additions to Saudia’s network include Vienna (Austria), Venice (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), Athens and Heraklion (Greece), Nice (France), Malaga (Spain), Bali (Indonesia), Antalya (Turkey), El Alamein (Egypt), and Salalah (Oman). These destinations join Saudia’s existing network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “Following last year’s operational success, we’ve implemented a strategic plan for 2025 to ensure continued excellence and meet rising international travel demand. Our destination selection is based on comprehensive feasibility studies and guest preferences. We are committed to providing our international guests with exceptional travel experiences that combine comfort, efficiency, and authentic Saudi hospitality.”

This expansion is facilitated by Saudia’s modern fleet of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, known for their safety and efficiency. The airline’s commitment to high standards of onboard service, including comfortable seating, advanced in-flight entertainment systems, and authentic Saudi hospitality, complements the diverse destinations offered. Saudia’s planned delivery of 118 new aircraft during the upcoming years will further enhance its operational capacity.

With daily operations exceeding 530 flights, Saudia’s ongoing international development plan aims to increase its global market share and strengthen connectivity between the Kingdom and the world. The addition of these new destinations highlights Saudia’s dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences to global guests.