Australia’s Intrepid Travel acquired Sawadee Reizen, The Netherlands’ leading tour operator, from Travelopia on Friday, 31st January.

Sawadee is one of the largest experiential tour operators in the Netherlands, delivering more than 250 trips across 100 countries through its global team of 180 people.

This makes this particular milestone deal the largest in Intrepid Travel’s history and marks its debut into the European market, amplifying its drive to bring its brand of responsible small group travel to the region.

Intrepid Travel’s latest acquisition is set to add $100 million in revenue, as well as up to 20,000 customers more per year.

Likewise, the acquisition will boost Intrepid’s EBITDA by an extra $5 million.

Both Intrepid and Sawadee achieved record financial results in 2024 and share a strong cultural alignment in their commitment to customers and their teams.

Also, Sawadee has a 4.5-star rating on TrustPilot, while Intrepid has a world-leading NPS of 81.5.

Working together

Intrepid chief executive James Thornton said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Sawadee team to Intrepid after more than a decade working successfully together.Intrepid aims to be the world’s largest vertically integrated experiential travel company and bringing our two brands together is a major step towards that. We also both believe that travel can be a force for good in the world.”

Travelopia chief executive Andy Duncan likewise expressed his optimism that this acquisition will lead to even better growth for all parties concerned.

Duncan said: “Sawadee is passionate about delivering exceptional experiences for its customers, expanding horizons and connecting communities. We wish the team success and continued growth under Intrepid ownership.”

Sawadee’s managing director Berend Simons also remarked: “Intrepid is a leading global travel business, with exceptionally strong values. We’re excited about the next part of the Sawadee journey and growing together. Our leading position in the Dutch market, coupled with Intrepid’s global expertise, means we will continue to deliver amazing trips for our customers and create impact for the communities we visit.”

Thornton added that Sawadee will work towards becoming B Corp certified, building further on its sustainability credentials, which includes it having the highest level of Travelife certification since 2014.

Intrepid has been a B Corp since 2018, achieving a score of 100+, meaning its social and environmental credentials are among the best in the world.

Both Intrepid Travel and Sawadee are signatories of Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, as well as numerous other sustainability initiatives.

Moving forward

Under the deal, Sawadee will continue to be led by Simons, who will report to Zina Bencheikh, Intrepid Travel managing director for EMEA.

Sawadee will remain based in Amsterdam and will continue to operate with its existing name and brand, which is well-recognised in the Netherlands.

It should be noted that this latest acquisition supports Intrepid’s ambitious 2030 Strategy, which aims to grow to more than $1 billion over the next five years.

The acquisition also makes the Netherlands Intrepid’s fourth largest source market after Australia, the US, and the UK.

Prior to the acquisition, Intrepid and Sawadee have already enjoyed a successful working partnership since 2011.

Intrepid DMC operates a number of Sawadee’s trips to deliver high-quality, locally focused, immersive travel experiences, with a commitment to responsible travel.