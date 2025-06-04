Scoot flies inaugural flight to Vienna

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier Scoot’s maiden flight on its direct Singapore-Vienna route landed in the Austrian city yesterday, 3rd June.

Flight TR710 was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute upon its arrival in Vienna, and the celebration was graced by key representatives from Scoot, Vienna International Airport, Austria Tourism, and other industry partners.

As the only airline offering direct flights between Vienna and Singapore, Scoot will operate three times weekly services with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners between Vienna International Airport and Changi International Airport.

With the addition of Vienna as its latest destination, Scoot now flies to 73 destinations across 18 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

A delectable celebration

To commemorate the special occasion, Scoot and Austria Tourism treated customers on board TR710 with exclusive Austria-themed souvenirs, including artisanal chocolates and paper hand fans inspired by the city’s rich heritage.

Scoot also engaged Singaporean musicians, the T’ang Quartet, to organise a unique in-flight music performance, serenading customers on both the inaugural TR710 and TR711 flights with live classical tunes.

Airline chief operating officer Ng Chee Keong said: “We are excited to launch our inaugural flight to Vienna today and be part of this momentous occasion with our partners who have made this possible. Vienna makes an exciting gateway for travellers from the Asia-Pacific to explore Europe’s rich history and heritage. For European residents, this new route also provides more options for customers to experience the vibrant sights of Singapore and other cities in Southeast Asia. We hope that this new connection helps to bridge cultures and inspire more customers to explore new destinations and create memorable travel experiences."

Vienna Airport joint CEO and chief operating officer Julian Jager echoed Ng’s sentiments by saying: “We are delighted to welcome Scoot to Vienna. This new route between Vienna and Singapore not only enhances our airport’s connectivity to Asia, but also allows travellers from both regions greater accessibility and cultural exchanges. We look forward to a successful partnership with Scoot, contributing to the growth in Austria and the Asia-Pacific’s travel and tourism industries.”