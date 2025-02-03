Seamless payments via Alipay+ boost global travel for the Lunar New Year

Right on time for the Lunar New Year, Alipay+ teamed up with leading global merchants to launch exclusive campaigns for those travelling during the festive season.

In Singapore, for example, Alipay+’s collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board lets travellers purchase discounted vouchers for use with taxis or at shopping malls and attractions.

In Switzerland, on the other hand, the Geneva Tourism Board is using Alipay+ to enhance the travel experience for tourists coming to the country.

At present, Alipay+ supports more than 35 international wallet and bank payment partners, connecting 1.6 billion user accounts to more than 90 million merchants in 66 markets.

According to Douglas Feagin, president of Alipay+ parent firm Ant International: “Tourism is playing an increasingly significant role in local economies, accelerating growth for merchants across sectors, but businesses need to adapt to new digital habits and preferences. Starting with mobile payments, Alipay+ offers merchants solutions to connect, engage and retain customers who want to leverage technology to enhance their travel experiences.”

Where in the world can people use Alipay+?

Alipay+’s partnerships with the likes of Resorts World Sentosa, Marina Bay Sands, Central Retail, King Power, Pavilion KL, and Lotte World have been instrumental in building up both in-store and in-app engagement through enhanced rewards.

Those travelling through China can use Alipay and 13 international payment apps to make seamless payments.

Those using platforms like AlipayHK, Mpay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, TrueMoney, and GCash have access to seasonal offers from more than a hundred Consumer Friendly Zones in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

Likewise,over two million merchants in South Korea accept Alipay+ whilst offering a number of discounts, while the nationwide NAMANE x Alipay+ Transit Pass Card programme makes it easier for tourists to travel via bus or commuter railway.

In Japan, Alipay+ is accepted by more than three million merchants, while in Southeast Asia, users can make payments via DuitNow in Malaysia, SGQR in Singapore, whilst availing of promotions at retailers like Pavilion KL and Central Retail in Thailand.

Alipay+ is also expanding its reach in the Philippines via retailers like SM Supermalls and resorts such as Hennan Group of Resorts.

The Alipay+ network also expanded recently to include Kazakhstan’s Kaspi.kz and the BigPay platform used in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.