Seeking adventure in one of the world’s most exciting, yet unexplored, frontiers of travel? The Saudi Red Sea – a dazzling, 1,800-kilometre sweep of untouched coastline split into three awe-inspiring regions – is calling. With awards season for the film industry underway, it’s possible to star in your very own adventure along this pristine, yet to be discovered coastal paradise.

Here, the Heart of Arabia, is just a short six-hour flight from Western Europe or a speedy two-hour hop from the UAE. Travellers can snorkel through kaleidoscopic coral gardens alive with darting marine life, canter across sun-dappled sands on horseback or luxuriate in beachfront splendour in upscale resorts by some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands.

With more than 1,000 untouched islands, 500 dazzling dive sites, 300 coral species and 75 pristine stretches of sand, the adventure possibilities are as boundless as the horizon. With seamless connectivity, a quick and easy eVisa process, plus curated experiences for every type of traveller, the Saudi Red Sea is inviting you to star in your own adventure. Here are five thrilling experiences you can book right now.

Dive deep into the blue

In the North region, scuba divers and snorkellers can explore otherworldly underwater gardens with delicate reef fish zipping through mazes of staghorn coral. Daring night dives illuminate a hidden world as bioluminescent plankton sparkle and nocturnal creatures like octopuses and eels emerge from their lairs. Head south to Bayada Island or the Farasan Islands near Jazan to explore gentle house reefs blooming in shades of electric blue and pink, as clownfish peek from their anemone homes, sea turtles glide lazily overhead and parrotfish sculpt the coral with their toothy beaks. From introductory courses for wide-eyed beginners to advanced specialities like underwater photography or shark conservation, the Saudi Red Sea caters to every level of exploration.

Dive leader Maggie Sutanto, an expert on the Saudi Red Sea area, has a message of encouragement to the diving community: “If you are an explorer, you would like to come here. This area is unexplored – it’s new! So be part of the discovery.”

Ride the waves with thrilling watersports

Go all out by chartering a yacht to feel the wind whip through your hair as you sail past hidden coves and coral-ringed islands, or embrace the thrill of dinghy sailing, mastering the art of harnessing the Saudi Red Sea’s playful breezes. For adrenaline-seekers, the coastline offers futuristic adventures like E-foiling, where you’ll glide above the waves on a hydro board as if you’re skimming over the horizon itself. Paddleboarding enthusiasts can enjoy an invigorating ride on crystal-clear waters, while kayakers can explore tranquil bays and mangrove-lined shores. Further south in the Centre region, Yam Beach beckons. Try your hand at kite surfing — for those looking to perfect their skills, book onto private lessons or group sessions.

Cast a line in Jeddah’s pristine waters

Set out from Dourat Al-Arous Marina in Jeddah to reel in the beauty and thrill of one of the world’s most pristine coastlines. Guided by expert crews, cast your line into the Saudi Red Sea’s rich waters, home to snapper, grouper, and barracuda. For seasoned anglers, private charters offer the freedom to chase the perfect fishing spot. Beginners, too, can step into this adventure, with tailored guidance ensuring an unforgettable introduction to the art of the reel. Beyond the thrill, fishing in the Saudi Red Sea is a moment to take pause, breathe in the salty breeze, and marvel at the unspoiled stretch of coastline that begs to be explored. Pair these adventures with a journey into UNESCO-listed Al-Balad, Historic Jeddah. Lose yourself in its maze of coral stone houses, bustling souks and artisan shops, where the spirit of old Arabia meets the energy of today.

Saddle up by the sea and meet the Arabian horse

At an equestrian centre tucked away near the shoreline, seasoned trainers introduce you to the legendary Arabian horse. Known for their unmatched stamina and elegance, these creatures embody centuries of tradition and pride. After a hands-on lesson guided by experts – where you’ll learn all about different breeds and their quirks – it’s time to take to the beach. Here, you’ll trot along the sand, the turquoise sea lapping close by, as the golden hour casts a honeyed glow over the horizon. Once the ride ends, sink into a traditional beachside majlis for a hearty local meal and board games — or simply swapping stories as the waves serenade you in the background.

Uncover hidden treasures in Jazan

For nature lovers, Jazan’s Fifa Mountains – also known as the “Neighbour of the Moon” – are a marvel to behold. Rising more than 1,800 meters above sea level, these lush peaks are a painter’s palette of terraced greenery, mist-wrapped valleys and sweeping vistas that stretch into the horizon. Venture off the area’s coast to the nearby Farasan Islands, where mangrove forests teem with wildlife and coral reefs sit among crystal-clear waters.