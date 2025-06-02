Travel Daily Media

Shaikha Al Nowais Nominated as First Woman Secretary-General of UN Tourism for 2026 – 2029

Associations
Global

Following protocol, the Council elected Shaikha Al Nowais as the next Secretary-General, to begin in January 2026. Her nomination will be put to the UN Tourism General Assembly for their approval. The nomination represents a landmark first for the sector, as the first woman leader of UN Tourism in its 50-year history.

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is an Emirati business leader with over 16 years of experience in global hospitality. As Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels, she has overseen owner relations across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey. A graduate of Zayed University in Finance, she also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

In a linkedIn post she shared: “I am honoured to make history as the first woman worldwide to win the nomination for Secretary-General of UN Tourism (2026–2029).​ My vision rests on five pillars that will transform global tourism:​

  • Responsible Tourism: Protecting our planet, cultures, and communities
  • Capacity Building: Empowering women, youth, and local leaders
  • Technology for Good: Innovation that enhances lives while safeguarding privacy
  • Innovative Financing: Creating sustainable funding models for lasting growth
  • Smart Governance: Delivering transparent, accountable leadership
  • For a sustainable tourism future that serves communities around the world."​

