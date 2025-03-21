Sherpa Hospitality Group (SHG) is redefining Nepal’s luxury and adventure travel experience, seamlessly blending cultural heritage with sustainable practices to create meaningful and transformative journeys.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, the Group brings together a distinguished collection of properties across Nepal’s most breathtaking landscapes.

SHG prides itself on centralising operations, resulting in the establishment of consistent standards and improved efficiency.

These ensure that guests get a seamless experience across all properties.

While each property retains its unique character, the Group’s shared vision enhances operational efficiency, service quality, and sustainability initiatives.

SHG chief executive Namgyal Sherpa said: “At Sherpa Hospitality Group, we believe that travel should be transformative: deeply rooted in culture, nature, and human connection. With a unified team and shared vision, we are more committed than ever to delivering transformative, immersive experiences that connect our guests with the soul of Nepal while preserving its natural environment for generations to come.”

Properties within the Sherpa Hospitality Group

Shinta Mani Mustang

Perched at an elevation of 2,800 meters, Shinta Mani Mustang is elegantly nestled on the hillside above Jomsom town, perfectly positioned base and haven for experiencing the hidden gems of Lower Mustang. This magical and spiritual destination, with its dramatic landscapes, is hidden in the Kali Gandaki valley between the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri Mountain ranges.

Shinta Mani Mustang provides more than just luxury accommodations: it offers an authentic cultural immersion that resonates with travelers seeking meaningful experiences.

Nestled in a breathtaking and remote landscape, the resort offers a seamless blend of cultural discovery, personalized adventure, holistic wellness, and sustainable luxury.

Guests can embark on spiritual pilgrimages and guided nature treks, and engage in profound interactions with local communities, fostering a deep connection to Mustang’s rich heritage.

Rooted in a philosophy of thoughtful travel, we craft experiences that are both deeply enriching and environmentally responsible.

Mountain Lodges of Nepal

The embodiment of #TheNewNepal, Mountain Lodges of Nepal (MLN) is a family-owned, heritage collection of 13 lodges along the Great Himalaya Trails.

For over thirty years, the lodges have provided warmth, welcome and guidance on the trekkers’ journey across the Everest and Annapurna regions.

With a focus on simplicity and recovery, MLN seeks to honour both the mountain and the traditions of Mountain Hospitality, lifting the Soulful Sportsmen through the Sherpa way, for the challenges of facing one’s mountain and pursuit of personal excellence.

With a commitment to employing, training and developing staff from the local villages and valleys, MLN ensures its lodge teams offer a true mountain welcome and service to all guests, alongside fully-supported trips and accommodations, to make the Himalayas easy to reach and inviting for all people, and all ages.

Kasara Chitwan

Nestled in the heart of Chitwan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Kasara Chitwan is a premium jungle resort that harmoniously blends modern luxury with nature’s raw beauty.

Here, guests can immerse themselves in a unique blend of relaxation, thrilling adventures, and unforgettable wildlife exploration, making it a haven like no other.

The design aspiration is rooted in simplicity, featuring a minimalist contemporary aesthetic that seamlessly integrates local materials and architectural heritage.

From the outset, we have embraced an ethos of understated elegance, where every element serves a purpose, creating a richly layered and functional experience.

The resort offers spacious villas, each designed for comfort, privacy, and elegance, with expansive living areas, private verandas, and ensuite bathrooms; all set amidst lush greenery.

Whether exploring the jungle on a safari, unwinding in nature, or embracing mindful experiences, Kasara Chitwan provides an unparalleled retreat.

Hokke Lumbini

A serene retreat in the sacred birthplace of Buddha, Hokke Lumbini offers a tranquil sanctuary for spiritual reflection and cultural exploration.

Located within walking distance of the Sacred Garden, the hotel provides an immersive experience that blends cultural richness, spiritual enlightenment, and the elegance of Japanese tradition with modern comforts.

Established in 1991 through a collaboration between Japan’s Hokke Club Ltd. and the Lumbini Development Trust, Hokke Lumbini upholds the highest standards of hospitality. Welcoming visitors from around the world, it offers an atmosphere of peace and mindfulness, ensuring a stay that is both deeply enriching and spiritually uplifting.