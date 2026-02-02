Shiji signs Okura Nikko Hotels deal, pushing deeper into Japan’s luxury hospitality

Beijing Zhongchang Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Shiji), announced on January 27, 2026, that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shiji Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Shiji Singapore), has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (Okura Nikko Hotels).

Under the agreement, Shiji Singapore will provide Okura Nikko Hotels and its affiliated companies—covering hotels owned, franchised, managed, or operated by the group—with a new generation of cloud-native, enterprise-level hospitality technology solutions delivered in a SaaS model. These include DAYLIGHT PMS, Shiji’s next-generation cloud property management system; INFRASYS CLOUD, its cloud-based food and beverage management system; as well as global payment solutions and related hardware products and services.

Shiji is currently undergoing a strategic transformation toward globalization and platformization. A cornerstone of this transformation, DAYLIGHT PMS is designed to fully replace legacy PMS platforms, along with other hotel-level and group-level subsystems. Following deployments across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Americas, DAYLIGHT PMS has gained recognition from leading international and domestic hotel groups and has already achieved scaled rollouts.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. is the hotel operating arm of the Okura Hotel Group. As of June 1, 2025, the company managed 79 operating hotels worldwide with more than 23,000 rooms. With strong brand influence and operational capabilities, Okura Nikko Hotels demonstrates solid contract execution capacity.

The MSA with Okura Nikko Hotels marks another endorsement from a well-established international luxury hotel group for Shiji’s next-generation cloud portfolio, including DAYLIGHT PMS, INFRASYS CLOUD, and its global payment solutions.

Given Okura Nikko Hotels’ strong brand presence worldwide, particularly in Japan, the successful rollout of this agreement is expected to set a new benchmark for DAYLIGHT PMS in the luxury hotel segment. This is particularly meaningful for Shiji’s continued expansion in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific market, and is expected to generate long-term financial returns and sustained brand value.

