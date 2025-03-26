Hotel technology specialist SHR announced the launch of its new AI Assistant – an embedded solution that automates content creation within its Central Reservation Systems (CRS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms.

Designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual content management, the AI Assistant streamlines multilingual updates, ensures messaging consistency, and enhances accessibility compliance, helping hoteliers avoid penalties while improving the guest experience.

For years, hotels have struggled with the hidden costs of outdated content workflows – copying and pasting descriptions across platforms, maintaining consistency between direct and third-party listings, and ensuring information is up to date across multiple languages.

SHR’s AI Assistant eliminates these bottlenecks by instantly generating optimized room descriptions, promotional messaging, and image alt-text, reducing manual workload and ensuring consistency across all platforms.

Unlike standalone AI tools, SHR’s AI Assistant is embedded directly into SHR’s CRS and CRM, eliminating the need for hoteliers to manually rebuild or map reservation descriptions across systems. The CRS automatically shares room descriptions, rate details, and policies with the CRM across all supported languages, ensuring a consistent guest experience without requiring manual updates. Hotel teams no longer have to spend hours fine-tuning content across different channels, and with AI-generated image alt-text, properties can now meet accessibility compliance requirements for screen readers and other regulatory standards effortlessly.

Within the CRM, hoteliers can refine AI-generated content by modifying tone, length, and style to align with their brand voice, ensuring every touchpoint – from direct websites to guest communications – delivers a consistent and professional experience.

Rodrigo Jimenez, CEO of SHR, said: “Our new AI Assistant is not just about saving time, it’s about ensuring every guest touchpoint delivers the right message, in the right language, with the right level of detail to drive bookings and revenue. It’s the first step in a series of AI-driven enhancements we’ll be introducing over the coming months to help hotels elevate every stage of the guest journey. ”

With hotel teams facing increasing operational pressures, SHR’s AI Assistant offers a practical way to reduce manual workloads while ensuring that content remains accurate, engaging, and aligned with brand messaging.

SHR’s AI Assistant is available now as part of its CRS and CRM platforms.

Founded in 2004, SHR (an Access Company) is a global specialist technology and service provider to the hotel sector. Through a full suite of tools and services, SHR helps over 2,000 hoteliers globally maximize revenue by optimizing all aspects of the booking and retention ecosystem.