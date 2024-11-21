Signature Travel Network concluded its annual conference celebrating exceptional performance and recognizing advisors who exemplify the network’s commitment to shaping the future of travel together.

Signature Travel Network reported 15% year-over-year revenue growth, generating $453.8M in preferred partner commission and 92% preferred supplier utilization by members. The network expanded its luxury portfolio with 117 new hotel and resort partners, serving 1.7M total travelers through preferred partnerships.

“It has been an exceptional week engaging with remarkable travel advisors and business partners,” said Liam Sweeney, Distribution Development Manager, Western USA at Tourism Australia. “A standout moment was witnessing thousands of attendees visit our Australian booth to capture a photo with Ruby, our 6-foot kangaroo display prop. She was an undeniable hit, firmly placing Australia at the forefront of everyone’s mind. My sincere thanks to Signature Travel Network for an outstanding week.”

Outstanding performers recognized at the conference include:

Signature Mentor Award: Lisa Summer, Bon Voyage Travel

Lisa Summer, Bon Voyage Travel Rising Star Award: Margot Leiner, Riverdale Travel

Margot Leiner, Riverdale Travel Travel Elevates Spirit Agency Award: JCo Travel

JCo Travel Travel Elevates Spirit Individual Advisor Award: Gail Woloz, Gail’s Travel & Safaris

Gail Woloz, Gail’s Travel & Safaris Michelle Morgan Leadership Award: Gary Murphy, AmaWaterways

Signature Excellence Awards:

Meredith Rothouse, Edgewood Travel

Katie Cadar, TravelStore

John Gossen, Bursch Travel

Debra Dickerson, Cruise & Travel Experts

Nathan Parr, Travel & Cruise Desk

“Our annual conference represents just one moment in Signature’s ongoing journey of excellence, but what a moment it is,” said Alex Sharpe, President and CEO of Signature Travel Network. “Our award winners exemplify the innovation and dedication that define our network, but they’re not alone – every member and partner consistently pushes our industry forward. Signature’s strength has always been our willingness to evolve, but our true power lies in the relationships we’ve built together. Without our incredible partners and members driving us forward, none of this would be possible. They’re not just adapting to change in our industry; they’re anticipating it and leading it. That’s what makes me confident that our best days are still ahead.”