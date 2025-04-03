Central Asia’s largest tourist complex Silk Road Samarkand is currently hosting two history-making events: the inaugural EU-Central Asia Summit and the Samarkand Climate Forum.

The Summit kicked off today, 3rd April, and was opened by Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev together with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Silk Road Samarkand founder Bakhtiyor Fazilov, said: “Our complex continues to set high benchmarks for sustainable tourism and conference organisation. Therefore, it is both an honour, and a privilege that Silk Road Samarkand should host these two major events. Our event and tourism complex is not only enhancing Uzbekistan’s position on the global tourism map, but also creating new sustainable opportunities for governmental, cultural and business connections.”

An unprecedented opportunity

Centred on the theme Investing in the Future, the EU-Central Asia Summit serves as a valuable opportunity for the EU and Central Asia to demonstrate their geopolitical interest in intensifying bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation, which have acquired increased strategic importance over the years.

Attending leaders will discuss areas of cooperation including strengthening multilateral cooperation; enhancing economic, trade and investment ties; engaging on energy, climate neutral economy and connectivity, and cooperating on the green transition; and bolstering people-to-people contacts and mobility.

Participants will also attend the opening sessions of the Samarkand Climate Forum 2025, a two-day event slated to begin tomorrow, 4th April.

The Forum is set to bring together world leaders, policymakers, climate experts, and activists onto a single high-level platform to tackle regional and global threats caused by climate change.

The event is expected to reaffirm a collective commitment to the green transition and sustainable development.