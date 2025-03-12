Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Salesforce announced that SIA is incorporating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into its customer case management system.

This will enable the airline to deliver more consistent and personalised service to its customers.

As announced today, 12th March, the two companies also plan to co-develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for airlines at the Salesforce AI Research hub in Singapore, with the shared aim of providing greater value and additional benefits to the industry.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “As the world’s leading digital airline, Singapore Airlines is committed to investing in and leveraging the relevant technologies to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue generation, and boost employee productivity. The SIA Group has been an early adopter of Generative AI solutions, developing over 250 use cases over the last 18 months and implementing around 50 initiatives across our end-to-end operations.”

Goh pointed out that Salesforce is a pioneer in agentic AI, and that integrating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into SIA’s customer case management system enhances its ability to efficiently assist customers.

For his part, Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said: “The rise of digital labour, powered by autonomous AI agents, is not just reimagining the customer experience, it’s transforming business. We’re thrilled to partner with Singapore Airlines, a trailblazer in this AI revolution, to elevate their already outstanding customer service to unprecedented heights, augment their employees and collaborate on groundbreaking AI solutions for the airline industry. With our deeply unified digital labour platform, we’re bringing humans together with trusted, autonomous AI agents, unlocking new levels of productivity, innovation and growth.”

New tools of the trade

SIA will utilise Agentforce, an AI system that deploys autonomous agents to perform specific tasks.

This helps to streamline its customer service operations, allowing its customer service representatives to focus on providing enhanced and personalised attention in each customer interaction.

Data Cloud, the hyperscale data engine built within Salesforce, powers Agentforce by combining relevant data together, enabling the AI agents to better support the customer service representatives with personalised advice and solutions for the customers.

SIA will also leverage Einstein generative AI capabilities featured inside Service Cloud, to summarise customers’ previous interactions with the Airline.

It can also provide guidance on assistance, enabling customer service representatives to better understand and anticipate customer needs and tailor solutions.

This will reduce average response times, facilitating more efficient and proactive customer service.