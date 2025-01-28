As two Asian nations with shared histories and deep cultural ties, India and Singapore share extensive connections that go far beyond the 288 weekly flights linking both countries. With 2025 marking 60 years of bilateral relations between India and Singapore, Indian consumers can look forward to an action-packed calendar of experiences, entertainment, and offers celebrating this enduring friendship, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced today.

Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General for the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore High Commission in Mumbai, on the occasion, said, “As we celebrate 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore, it is truly heartwarming to reflect on the ever-strengthening bonds that have flourished between our nations. This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to honour the deep cultural connections and common experiences that we have built throughout our shared histories, and that will continue to draw our peoples ever closer together in the years to come.”

Markus Tan, STB, Cheong Ming Foong, Singapore High Commission in Mumbai, on the occasion, said, “As we celebrate 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore, it is truly heartwarming to reflect on the ever-strengthening bonds that have flourished between our nations. This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to honour the deep cultural connections and common experiences that we have built throughout our shared histories, and that will continue to draw our peoples ever closer together in the years to come.”

Friends and fans of Singapore in India have much to look forward to in 2025. THE GAMECHANGERS STUDIO show and 60 INSIDERS panel will offer travel enthusiasts a multi-dimensional way to discover Singapore’s unique spirit and hidden gems, through the eyes of prominent tastemakers and visionaries across both India and Singapore. HIDDEN GEMS, presented through a unique musical journey by one of India’s celebrated artists, whose name will be revealed later, will uncover Singapore’s best-kept secrets, through a curation of familiar urban sounds that make the city feel like a home away from home for Indian visitors.

Travel enthusiasts can also expect a year-long surge of wanderlust with FRIENDS OF SINGAPORE, a first-of-kind platform launched to offer Indian content creators with Singapore’s unique perspective on discerning, experiential travel, unlocking a new level of powerful storytelling for their audiences through the destination’s hidden gem experiences. Later in the year, indulge in exclusive Singapore programming at Subko – Specialty Coffee Roasters, Bakehouse and Fine Cacao, celebrating the rich resonances between India and Singapore through the medium of food and design.

In addition to exciting content that celebrate the special connection shared between the two countries, Indian visitors in Singapore can also look forward to a suite of privileges and deals under the JUST BETWEEN US FRIENDS consumer campaigns. From January to December 2025, travellers from India visiting CapitaLand Malls, Changi Airport Group, ION Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Paragon and Mustafa will enjoy attractive deals, by these popular retail institutions in Singapore to celebrate this milestone year. In addition, 12 participating leading travel agents across India, Air India, IndiGO and Singapore Airlines will be running exciting campaigns to encourage travelling to Singapore in 2025.