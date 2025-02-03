Singapore Changi Airport reports that it saw 67.7 million passenger movements in the past year.

The 2024 total reflects a year-on-year increase of 14.8 percent and is equivalent to 99.1 percent of the passenger movements seen at the end of 2019 just before the pandemic hit.

In Q4-2024, Changi Airport handled 17.8 million passenger movements, reflecting a 10.7 percent increase compared to the total seen in Q4-2023 and showing a full traffic recovery compared to Q4-2019.

December proved to be the busiest month for the airport as it handled 6.4 million passenger movements.

This was the first time that Changi Airport broke through the 6 million threshold since December 2019, with 21st December being the busiest day as 226,000 passengers passed through airport terminals.

Notable source markets

North Asia proved to be Changi Airport’s fastest growing in 2024, with arrivals up by 40 percent from 2023.

China was the airport’s largest source market for 2024, with passenger traffic almost doubling that from 2023, and surpassing the pre-pandemic level by around six percent.

Likewise, the number of arrivals from Hong Kong and Japan showed significant growth of over 20 percent year-on-year.

Based on numbers, Changi Airport’s top five passenger markets for the year were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

Cargo movement in 2024

Significant growth was also seen with regard to cargo movement at Changi Airport thanks to improved cargo flow between Singapore and the US and China.

At the same time, the ongoing recovery of the Singaporean electronics exports and re-exports sector fuelled growth for cargo, further bolstered by strong global demand for cross-border e-commerce shipments.

Changi Airport’s top five air cargo markets for 2024 were China, Australia, the United States, Hong Kong, and India.

An excellent year

Changi Airport Group chief executive Yam Kum Weng said of the airport’s performance in the past year: “We witnessed a year of strong growth in passenger and cargo traffic as well as connectivity in 2024. Changi added a bumper crop of 11 new city links, strengthening the air hub’s network and opening up a world of new destinations to support business ties and for travellers to explore. We are deeply grateful for the close partnership with our airline partners and are pleased to welcome the new airlines to Changi. Their collaboration has been instrumental in driving this growth.”

Yam added that the Group is optimistic that 2025 will prove to be another year of growth in passenger traffic.

He said: “Operating a major air hub in Asia-Pacific, Changi Airport Group will continue to invest in our airport’s infrastructure, systems and processes to augment our handling capacity, so as to be well-placed to support the rising demand for air travel in the coming years.”