Organisers announced the successful conclusion of this year’s Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) which was held at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

The event which ran through 10th to 13th April welcomed over 12,000 visitors, featuring more than 100 participating brands, 20 of which made their debut at the festival.

With 70 yachts on display, including 10 premieres, two global debuts and 15 yachts over 24 metres, this year’s event reaffirmed Singapore’s reputation as Asia’s leading yachting hub.

SUTL Group and ONE°15 Marina chair and CEO Arthur Tay said of the Festival: “The response to SYF 2025 has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors, exhibitors, and partners praising the curated experiences, innovative concepts, and range of yachts. It’s a strong affirmation of Singapore’s growing stature as Asia’s premier yachting hub. As the organiser, we’re proud to witness the continued expansion in both scale and impact, and we remain committed to raising the bar with each edition: delivering deeper engagement, stronger sustainability efforts, and broader global partnerships.”

SUTL Enterprise’s regional general manager for its marina division Jonathan Sit added: “The 2025 edition of the Singapore Yachting Festival was a resounding success, marking our largest and most comprehensive showcase to date,” said Jonathan Sit, Regional General Manager, Marina Division, “This year’s event saw a notable increase in international buyers and regional exhibitors, further reinforcing Singapore’s position as a key hub in Asia’s yachting and luxury lifestyle landscape. We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our exhibitors, and especially delighted to see many first-time sponsors and participants expressing strong interest in returning next year.”

Prestigious premieres

Headlining the on-water exhibition was the magnificent 56-metre Charley 2 by Echo Yachts, the largest vessel on display at SYF 2025.

Joining it were regional debuts from world-class brands such as:

Azimut Seadeck 7 by Azimut|Benetti Group – Famed for technological solutions aimed at reducing emissions by up to 40 percent;

Wallywhy150 by Ferretti Group – Impressing with a 270-degree wrap-around view and expansive main-deck master cabin;

Nomad 101 by Gulf Craft – Designed for long-range exploration with a 1,000NM cruising range;

Sunseeker 90 Ocean by DCH Marine – Offering a 30% increase in deck space and a standout Beach Club feature;

Seabob Asia Pacific by Cayago Luxury Sea Toys – Premiered the F9 models for the first time in Asia;

Song of Songs by Camper & Nicholsons – A beautiful 42.2m yacht built by Heysea that is available for charter; and

Bluegame BGM75 by Simpson Marine – The pioneering 74-foot luxury power catamaran made its Asia-Pacific debut at the festival.

More than just yachting

This year’s Festival went far beyond the marina with a holistic approach to the luxury lifestyle that engaged high-net-worth individuals, families, collectors, and lifestyle enthusiasts alike.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank was the Official Bank Partner of this year’s Singapore Yachting Festival. With their support, the VIP Lounge offered an exclusive retreat for intimate client engagement and networking. Exquisitely curated canapés crafted with premium ingredients such as abalone and lobster, alongside a live oyster station, were provided by Chef De Maison. Guests also enjoyed bespoke whisky masterclasses by Brown-Forman, wine tasting by Wine Adore, a pampering hand massage by La Mer, and a premium space dressed by CANCA FURNISHINGS for intimate client engagement and networking.

The debut of the Superyacht Lounge sponsored by Damen Yachting was an exclusive space dedicated to superyacht stakeholders, newly introduced to SYF in partnership with Rolls-Royce. From shipbuilders and designers to brokers and agents, the lounge offered a platform for deep industry dialogue for the superyacht community.

A grand exhibition

The Exhibition Pavilion at SYF 2025 was a vibrant hub of innovation and boating essentials, featuring a diverse mix of 37 brands that spanned the full spectrum of the boating and luxury lifestyle ecosystem.

Exhibitors included Shenzhen Lannika Yachts offering lifestyle-inspired luxury yachts; Seakeeper with its Gyro Stabilisation solutions that redefine maritime comfort and performance; Asiatique Yacht Supplies, a regional distributor of leading brands of yacht paints and boat cleaning materials; Quality Marine Clothing, an Australian based shop for clothing & accessories; and Entropia, offering brokerage and charter services.

The expanded Pavilion this year showcased the increasing breadth of services and equipment providers supporting the boating industry, including several Singapore-based companies.