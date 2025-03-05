Embarking on its most impressive edition to date, the Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) returns to ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove from 10th to 13th April.

Reinforcing its status as one of the world’s top ten yacht shows, this year’s festival is set to feature over 100 prestigious brands, with more than 20 making their SYF debut.

Likewise, the SYF stands as a testament to Singapore’s position as a strategic hub where European yacht brands, Asian dealers, and discerning yacht buyers come together.

Premieres and other highlights

SYF 2025 will feature 15 Asia and Asia-Pacific yacht premieres, reinforcing its position as a key platform for unveiling the latest in luxury and innovation.

The festival continues to attract global yacht brands that are committed to sustainability, with a strong emphasis on eco-conscious designs and cutting-edge marine technology.

Exhibiting this year are esteemed brands such as Azimut Yachts, Ferretti Yachts, Fountaine Pajot, Gulf Craft, Leopard Catamarans, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo, Sunreef, and Sunseeker.

Each company will present the latest models that blend performance, elegance, and cutting-edge innovation.

Visitors can also explore a selection of superyachts available for sale and for charter in the region, offering a glimpse into the world of bespoke luxury cruising, each presenting their latest models that blend performance, elegance, and innovation.

Beyond these yacht showcases, attendees can immerse themselves in a range of curated experiences that capture the essence of premium nautical living.

Thrill-seekers can witness dynamic water toy demonstrations, while gourmands will enjoy culinary experiences within the networking lounges.

Adding to the Festival’s vibrant atmosphere, daily supercar parades and luxury car displays will feature some of the world’s most coveted marques, including McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and an exclusive Aston Martin showcase.

Meanwhile, the Festival Market has been expanded to feature a wider range of alfresco food and beverage stalls, as well as lifestyle merchants to ensure a festive atmosphere for attendees of all backgrounds, from seasoned yacht aficionados to families alike.