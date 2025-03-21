Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort introduces Sirru Residences, a stunning collection of three beachfront villas that can be enjoyed individually or combined to create a luxurious seven-bedroom retreat.

Set along a pristine stretch of sand, the residences can accommodate up to 14 adults or 14 adults and seven children under the age of 12, making it an idyllic base for multi-generational escapes and group getaways.

With thoughtful touches like a complimentary jet lag massage, daily laundry service, and a well-stocked minibar replenished daily, Sirru Residences offer the ultimate blend of barefoot luxury and refined indulgence.

Each of the three villas boasts its own private pool and lounge area, offering ample space for both intimate moments and lively gatherings.

A mix of a twin and king-sized bed configurations, and rooms all feature en-suite open-air bathrooms with spacious bathtubs, allowing guests to unwind in complete comfort.

Aptly located on the sunset side of the island with its own private beach cove and direct lagoon access, guests can immerse themselves in the endless beauty of the Maldivian waters, while lush tropical surroundings and private pathways ensure complete seclusion.

A location buzzing with activity

A personal butler is on hand 24/7 to curate every aspect of guests’ stay, ensuring seamless service from in-villa breakfasts to guided snorkelling adventures at the iconic Coralarium, the world’s first semi-submerged art gallery by Jason deCaires Taylor promoting awareness on sustainability, marine life and climate preservation.

Also, guests are encouraged to create lasting memories through a series of tailored outdoor experiences designed to inspire relaxation, adventure and connection.

They can enjoy a starlit cinema by the shore, where rolling waves set the backdrop for a private movie night under the Maldivian sky.

For an elevated dining experience, indulge in an atoll-hopping picnic with a lavish hamper of prepared treats or learn the secrets of traditional Maldivian cuisine in a private cooking class.

From sunrise to sunset, sip on refreshing juices and handcrafted cocktails at the private bar and lounge, or dive into a world of aquatic adventures with thrilling activities such as jet skiing and paddleboarding, all accessible directly from the private beachfront.

More active types can while away their days playing beach volleyball or futsal on the villa’s dedicated court, bathing on the floating sundeck, or gathering around the bonfire for starlit storytelling.

For those seeking relaxation, a tranquil spa pavilion awaits, while the outdoor bar and alfresco dining spaces set the scene for unforgettable evenings.