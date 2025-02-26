Skyscanner, which scours more than 80 billion prices daily, has announced the launch of a new app-exclusive feature, DROPS, accessible to users in Hindi and English. Designed to inspire and help travellers find the best flight deals for their 2025 trips, travellers can discover flights that have seen price drops of over 20% compared to their lowest point in the last 7 days with this latest feature.

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner, said: “Helping cost-conscious travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence is at the heart of Skyscanner. That’s where features like DROPS come into play—making it easier than ever to discover the best deals and take the stress out of trip planning. With more Indians prioritising travel in 2025, this new feature ensures they never miss out on great savings. Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway or a long-awaited bucket-list adventure, DROPS helps travellers catch the perfect deal at just the right time.”

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 Report, cost remains a key factor for value-conscious Indians, with 62% stating that flight prices play a crucial role in their decision-making process. Skyscanner’s new feature offers a smart way to discover and secure the best deals.

By logging in to the Skyscanner app, travellers will automatically have access to new DROPS every day – a collection of flights from a nearby airport that have dropped in price by at least 20% or more, compared to the flight’s lowest price point in the last 7 days. With Skyscanner relentlessly on the hunt for DROPS across the globe, travellers can feel confident they’ll never miss a deal again.

To celebrate the launch of the DROPS feature, Skyscanner’s data gurus have crunched the numbers to share their top DROPS insights (based on all DROPS served to Indian travellers in January 2025):

Friday was the most popular DROPS day: Helping Indian travellers kickstart their weekends with some savings, Skyscanner has highlighted the most DROPS on Fridays this January*.

Early birds catch the most DROPS: 38% of all DROPS were published before the workday even started (before 9:00 AM) in January**.

Goa had the most ‘Drops’ in January: Culturally rich and popular tourist destinations saw a high number of DROPS, with Goa emerging as the top destination with the most number of drops this January**. Full top ten list here:

Ranking Destination 1 Goa, India 2 Bangkok, Thailand 3 Prayagraj, India 4 Almaty, Kazakhstan 5 Dubai, UAE 6 Singapore 7 Mumbai, India 8 New Delhi, India 9 Ahmedabad, India 10 Colombo, Sri Lanka

TOKYO ranks No.1 for the Biggest Dropped Destination: The average saving from DROPS in January was INR 8635** but Tokyo took the crown for the biggest average saving (based on all destinations from India with a minimum of 50 DROPS in January 2025). Check out the top five here: