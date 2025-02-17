Australian regional carrier Skytrans recently opted for Maxamation, specifically its Aviator Revenue Management System.

Skytrans went with these in order to maintain profits by creating the maximum passenger revenue on every flight.

By doing so, Skytrans will be more than able to meet the challenges of a constantly evolving and increasingly competitive marketplace.

How does it work?

Aviator links directly with the airline’s flight inventory system, ameliaRES.

This, in turn, enables the Skytrans team to manage flight prices and availability with accuracy and efficiency.

An excellent partnership

Skytrans revenue and network manager Paul Williams said of the revenue management solution: “Before Aviator I was manually calculating the inventory for over a hundred flights a week. Now we can assess demand rapidly and respond appropriately. The forecasting methodology allows us to

review capacity. This assists in strategic decision making and resource planning. We look forward to further developing our relationship in the years ahead.’

For his part, Maxamation chief executive Peter Brewer commented: “Paul Williams and Bronte Shaw are a pleasure for us to partner with. Paul and Bronte have deep airline experience and knew just what they wanted from Aviator. Having Paul and Bronte in Sydney for the training was an extra bonus and allowed our support team to get to know them personally. We look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”