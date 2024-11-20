As more locals travel within Jammu & Kashmir to explore the beautiful UT, hoteliers and other representatives of the travel and tourism sector are keeping themselves up to date on the diverse experiences they can offer to cater to this increasing demand.

Skyview by Empyrean, a premium mountain harbour that blends adventure, hospitality, and luxury in the scenic Sanget Valley, Patnitop, Jammu recently hosted 30 prominent travel agents and tour operators from within the Kashmir. Over the course of two days, the group was familiarised with the diverse offerings of the property spread across 22 acres and experienced Skyview by Empyrean’s luxurious accommodations, breathtaking vistas, and world-class amenities and hospitality.

This initiative was aimed at showcasing Skyview by Empyrean as a top destination for different experiences—from leisure getaways, weddings, and hosting of corporate events to relaxation and adventure-filled escapades.

“Post the pandemic, we are seeing an interesting shift in the travel preferences of the local residents of Jammu & Kashmir — they are travelling more locally. It was important for us to have the representatives of the tourism and travel sectors know and experience firsthand what we offer at Skyview and how uniquely positioned we are with our premium and distinct offerings to cater to our guests,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director, FIL Industries Private Limited.

Skyview by Empyrean offers signature experiences, including India’s highest (in terms of ground clearance)gondola ride from Sanget Valley to Patnitop, luxury stays, world-class event-hosting facilities, and adventure activities such as zig-zag zipline, mountain biking, ATV ride, tubing sledge and much more . The property also engages with the local community of artisans though its Hands of Gold initiative that retails authentic products handmade by them.

Representatives of travel and tourism companies such as Holiday Heed Kashmir, Bindass Holidays, Path to Kashmir, Malik Travels, KASHMIR ROYAL TRAVELS, We3 Holidays Pvt. Ltd, Travel Connection, Haniefa Tour & Travels, RS Holidays, Elizabeth Tours & Travels, Shahanama Travels, Shangloo Travels, Meena Travel, and CNE Earth Explore were part of the group hosted by Skyview by Empyrean.