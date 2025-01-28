The SMX Convention Center has become a standout venue, not just for its modern facilities but also for the exceptional care and dedication it extends to every event it handles.

The convention centre’s success may be attributed to the way the Philippines has emerged as a dynamic hub for meetings, conferences, and large-scale events, driven by its strategic location, vibrant culture, and growing infrastructure.

With foreign convention-goers spending an average of PHP29,694 (EUR479.13), per research from the AIM Rizalino S. Navarro Policy Center for Competitiveness, the country’s business and exhibitions industry is thriving, fuelling a steady rise in demand for high-quality event venues.

Thus, SMX Convention Center’s commitment to service excellence has been the cornerstone of its success, earning the trust of organisers and elevating experiences for attendees.

This dedication to excellence was recently recognised when SMX Convention Center was awarded Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year – Philippines at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Asia.

The recognition highlights SMX’s contribution to the Philippine events landscape and its role in advancing the country as a global destination for conferences and exhibitions.

With its unwavering focus on service, future-forward expansion plans, and deep understanding of client needs, SMX Convention Center reaffirms its position as the trusted partner for events that inspire, connect, and succeed.

A go-to venue for landmark events

Since its establishment in 1992, SMX has grown into the go-to choice for significant gatherings, hosting events of all sizes across its nationwide portfolio.

From its flagship venue SMX Manila to regional locations such as SMX Aura, SMX Bacolod, SMX Clark, SMX Davao, and Olongapo City Convention Center, as well as trade exhibition centres like Megatrade Hall and Sky Hall Seaside Cebu, each venue offers flexible spaces tailored to meet diverse client needs.

Looking to the future, SMX Convention Center has ambitious plans for expansion to address the growing demand for event spaces. Notably, a new SMX in Cebu is underway, which will be twice the size of SMX Manila, offering more capacity and flexibility for large-scale events.

An extension in Manila and a bigger venue in Clark are also in the pipeline, ensuring SMX remains a driving force in the Philippine events industry.

These developments underscore SMX’s forward-thinking approach and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the industry. By leveraging its exceptional service and attention to detail, SMX continues to stand out as a leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

